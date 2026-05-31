PoK Man Held After Crossing LoC To Meet Lover In J&K

A resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by the Indian Army after allegedly crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector in Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, son of Lal Din Mir, a resident of Painkadi village in Muzaffarabad district of PoK. He was detained by personnel of the Army's 12 Grenadiers unit at around 9:30 am after allegedly crossing into Indian territory through the Silikote border area.

Mir Crosses LoC To Meet Woman

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mir crossed the LoC to meet a woman, identified as Iram Bano, daughter of Abdul Majeed Mir and a resident of Tileai village in Uri. Officials said the incident appears to be linked to a personal relationship between the two.

Both Mir and the woman are currently in the custody of the Army and are being questioned. Security agencies are also examining the circumstances surrounding the border crossing and whether there are any other factors involved.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.