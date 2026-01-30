Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab Govt Announces Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre To Promote Message Of Equality

Punjab government to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Jalandhar, acquiring over 9 acres of land to promote his teachings of equality globally.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a move aimed at preserving and amplifying a centuries-old call for equality, the Punjab government has announced a landmark cultural and academic initiative centred on the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji. The decision reflects a long-term vision to ensure that the reformist saint’s message of social justice, dignity, and human equality continues to resonate with future generations, both in India and beyond.

Punjab Government To Set Up Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre

(Image Source: ABP Live)

The Punjab government has approved the establishment of the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar, marking a significant step towards institutionalising the study and global outreach of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji’s philosophy. The centre will serve as a dedicated hub for research, education, and dissemination of his teachings.

The initiative has been described as a historic effort to carry forward ideals articulated nearly six centuries ago, ideals that remain deeply relevant in contemporary society.

Over 9 Acres Of Land Registered For The Centre

Sharing details of the project, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government has completed the registration of more than nine acres of land, acquired at a total cost of ₹10.50 crore, in the name of the proposed Adhayyan Centre.

Calling it a unique initiative, Cheema said the government is firmly committed to ensuring that Sri Guru Ravidass Ji’s teachings reach audiences across the world, transcending geographical and social boundaries.

Details Of Land Acquisition Explained

The Finance Minister said that three separate land registries were executed as part of the acquisition process.

According to him, one registry involves land in village Naugaja, measuring 64 Kanal 5 Marla, purchased for ₹5,40,98,500. The second registry covers 2 Kanal of land in village Faridpur, acquired at a cost of ₹16,74,000. The third parcel, also in Faridpur, measures 10 Kanal 14 Marla and was purchased for ₹1,44,62,150.

Taken together, these acquisitions amount to 76 Kanal 19 Marla, with a combined cost of ₹7,02,54,659, forming the core land base for the centre.

Commitment To Global Outreach Of Guru Ravidass Ji’s Teachings

(Image Source: ABP Live)

Emphasising the broader intent behind the initiative, Cheema said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, considers it a privilege to contribute to this cause. He noted that the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, rooted in equality, compassion, and social justice, carry universal relevance.

He added that the government’s efforts are driven by a sense of responsibility to keep this legacy alive and meaningful for coming generations.

Centre To Focus On Research, Education And Community Engagement

Outlining the long-term vision, the Finance Minister said the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre will focus on research, preservation, and systematic dissemination of the saint’s teachings. Planned activities include academic seminars, scholarly publications, and community-based programmes.

He said the centre is envisioned as a guiding institution that will help young people understand historical struggles for equality while inspiring them to work towards reducing social and economic disparities.

A Step Towards Bridging Social And Economic Divides

According to the government, the centre will not merely serve as an academic space but as a symbol of inclusive thought. By reconnecting younger generations with the egalitarian ideals of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, the initiative aims to encourage dialogue, understanding, and collective progress in society.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Punjab GOVERNMENT Jalandhar News Sri Guru Ravidass Ji
