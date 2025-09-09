Punjab Floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday undertook an aerial survey of Punjab’s flood-affected districts and held a review meeting in Gurdaspur, assessing the devastation caused by heavy rains and cloudbursts. Following the visit, he announced a comprehensive financial relief package for the state, assuring continued assistance from the Centre, as per a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Conducted an aerial review of the floods in Punjab. Authorities are working round the clock, assisting those impacted. Our thoughts are with the people in this challenging time."

Conducted an aerial review of the floods in Punjab. Authorities are working round the clock, assisting those impacted. Our thoughts are with the people in this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/NXxbCoHQXS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2025

He further added, "Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance to us."

Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being… pic.twitter.com/JsvMmbw824 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2025

₹1,600 Crore Package, Ex-Gratia Relief Announced

The Prime Minister declared that Punjab would receive an additional ₹1,600 crore, supplementing the ₹12,000 crore already allocated to the state. The Centre has also approved the advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

In addition, ex gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods, while the injured will receive ₹50,000 each.

The Prime Minister also announced that children orphaned by the recent floods and landslides will be supported under the PM CARES for Children scheme to ensure their long-term welfare.

Emphasising the importance of a holistic recovery, the Prime Minister outlined measures spanning housing, infrastructure, agriculture, and education. He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, financial assistance will be extended for reconstruction of rural homes damaged in the floods, based on proposals from the Punjab government.

Support will also be extended to farmers, especially those without power connections. Borewells damaged or silted over will be refurbished under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. For farmers using diesel-run bore pumps, convergence with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will be facilitated to provide solar panels, alongside support for micro-irrigation under the Per Drop More Crop initiative.

Schools damaged during the disaster will receive financial support through the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Efforts to restore national highways, reconstruct public infrastructure, and provide mini kits for livestock have also been assured.

The government also announced large-scale construction and repair of recharge structures under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari programme, aimed at boosting rainwater harvesting and ensuring water sustainability in Punjab.

The Centre has already deployed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to Punjab to assess the damage. Further financial support will be considered based on their detailed reports.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi met affected families, expressed solidarity with them, and conveyed condolences to those who had lost loved ones.

He also interacted with personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, and Aapda Mitra volunteers, appreciating their immediate relief and rescue efforts.

The PIB quoted the Prime Minister as stating that “all assistance under disaster management rules are being made including advance disbursements to the States.” He assured that the Centre “will work closely with the State Governments in this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.”