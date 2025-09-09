Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by recent cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, and landslides that have severely affected the state. His visit included an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, followed by an official meeting in Kangra to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a compassionate gesture, PM Modi announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the calamity. He emphasised that all necessary disaster management assistance, including advance disbursements to the state, is being extended.

PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Relief Package For Himachal Pradesh

During the meeting, the Prime Minister announced a comprehensive financial assistance package of Rs 1,500 crore. The package includes the advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and support under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Aid will also be provided through the PM Awas Yojana with geotagging of damaged houses to ensure prompt assessment and delivery of assistance.

Additional measures announced include restoration of national highways, relief under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and distribution of Mini Kits for livestock. Targeted support will be provided for farmers without electricity connections, while schools will be able to report and geotag infrastructure damages to facilitate aid under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the efforts of NDRF, SDRF, Army personnel, and state authorities in providing immediate relief and assured continued monitoring by the Central Government. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting Himachal Pradesh in recovery and reconstruction based on state assessments and central evaluation teams.