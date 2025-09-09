Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaModi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures

Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures

In a compassionate gesture, PM Modi announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the calamity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by recent cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, and landslides that have severely affected the state. His visit included an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, followed by an official meeting in Kangra to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a compassionate gesture, PM Modi announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the calamity. He emphasised that all necessary disaster management assistance, including advance disbursements to the state, is being extended.

PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Relief Package For Himachal Pradesh

During the meeting, the Prime Minister announced a comprehensive financial assistance package of Rs 1,500 crore. The package includes the advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and support under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Aid will also be provided through the PM Awas Yojana with geotagging of damaged houses to ensure prompt assessment and delivery of assistance.

Additional measures announced include restoration of national highways, relief under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and distribution of Mini Kits for livestock. Targeted support will be provided for farmers without electricity connections, while schools will be able to report and geotag infrastructure damages to facilitate aid under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the efforts of NDRF, SDRF, Army personnel, and state authorities in providing immediate relief and assured continued monitoring by the Central Government. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting Himachal Pradesh in recovery and reconstruction based on state assessments and central evaluation teams.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Modi HIMACHAL PRADESH
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Residence, Supreme Court; Dance And Celebrate Amid Chaos — VIDEOS
Nepal Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Residence, Supreme Court; Dance And Celebrate Amid Chaos — VIDEOS
World
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
World
Nepal Protests: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline As Kathmandu Descends Into Chaos; Air India, IndiGo Suspend Flights
Nepal Protests: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline As Kathmandu Descends Into Chaos; Air India, IndiGo Suspend Flights
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget