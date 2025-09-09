PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab on Tuesday, witnessing firsthand the scale of devastation caused by swollen rivers and relentless rainfall. The state is grappling with its worst flooding in decades, reminiscent of the catastrophic deluge of 1988.

During his daylong visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, PM Modi assessed the damage in Gurdaspur and other affected regions. Officials confirmed that he would meet senior state authorities, chair a review meeting on the ground situation, and interact with residents impacted by the floods.

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) interacts with flood victims in Gurdaspur, Punjab.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/O5UsKHEuse — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab, assessing the damage caused by swollen rivers and heavy rainfall.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/f4jG0SmoOZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

He also met with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Aapda Mitra team in Gurdaspur, recognizing their ongoing efforts in rescue and relief operations.

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) meets NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra teams in flood-hit Gurdaspur, Punjab.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6tZxXzlJX1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

PM Modi In Himachal Pradesh

Before arriving in Punjab, PM Modi had visited Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains triggered floods and landslides. Landing at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other state officials. Prior to touching down, he conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, observing the widespread destruction of homes, roads, and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also engaged directly with residents, listening to their concerns and assessing the human impact of the floods. In addition, he met with NDRF and SDRF teams actively involved in rescue and relief operations. Later, he is set to chair a high-level meeting at Kangra Airport with senior state leaders, including over 20 officials such as former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, to coordinate relief measures and evaluate losses.

The devastating floods in Punjab are primarily driven by overflowing rivers—the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi—as well as seasonal rivulets swollen by heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. As PM Modi highlighted in a message posted on X while en route from Delhi, “The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour.”