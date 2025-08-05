Former Governor Satyapal Malik passed away on Tuesday in Delhi at the age of 79. He breathed his last at 1.10 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following a prolonged illness, confirmed his Personal Secretary KS Rana. Political leaders from across parties paid heartfelt tributes, highlighting his courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to speaking uncomfortable truths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Satyapal Malik Ji. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Satyapal Malik Ji. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2025

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered him as a rare figure in Indian politics. In her tribute, she posted, “Saddened by the demise of Satya Pal Malik ji, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who became famous in Indian politics by uttering some truths, which few dare to do. My condolences to his family, friends and followers.”

Saddened by the demise of Satya Pal Malik ji, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who became famous in Indian politics by uttering some truths, which few dare to do.



My condolences to his family, friends and followers.



Satya Pal ji spoke bravely in support of Indian farmers'… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2025

She further added, “Satya Pal ji spoke bravely in support of Indian farmers’ protests and in support of some unpleasant truth involved in case of the Pulwama attack. Such courage deserves our salute, and I offer that salute again, today. May his soul rest in peace.”

‘Fearlessly Spoke Truth Till The Very End’: Rahul Gandhi As Congress, AAP Mourn Satyapal Malik's Death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, writing in Hindi, said, “Extremely saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Governor Satyapal Malik ji. I will always remember him as someone who fearlessly spoke the truth till the very end and advocated for public interest. My deepest condolences to his family, supporters, and well-wishers.”

पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक जी के निधन की ख़बर सुनकर बेहद दुख हुआ।



मैं उन्हें हमेशा एक ऐसे इंसान के रूप में याद करूंगा, जो आख़िरी वक्त तक बिना डरे सच बोलते रहे और जनता के हितों की बात करते रहे।



मैं उनके परिवारजनों, समर्थकों और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/raENEwDCjK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, “The news of the demise of former Governor and farmer-friendly leader, Shri Satyapal Malik Ji, is deeply saddening. He consistently held a mirror of truth to those in power with candour and fearlessness. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters.”

पूर्व राज्यपाल व किसान हितैषी नेता, श्री सत्यपाल मलिक जी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



वे बेबाक़ी और निडरता से सत्ता को सच्चाई का आईना दिखाते रहे।



शोकाकुल परिवारजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। pic.twitter.com/U6PbzwUYN4 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 5, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep sorrow over the loss. He wrote on X, “The news of the demise of former Governor Shri Satyapal Malik Ji is extremely saddening. Indian politics has lost a personality who had the courage to speak the truth even in the face of power. He was not only an experienced politician but also one of the rare leaders who fearlessly voiced their opinions on issues concerning the nation’s welfare.”

पूर्व राज्यपाल श्री सत्यपाल मलिक जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। भारतीय राजनीति ने एक ऐसा व्यक्तित्व खोया है जो सत्ता के सामने भी सच बोलने का साहस रखता था।



वे न सिर्फ़ एक अनुभवी राजनेता थे, बल्कि देशहित के मुद्दों पर निडर होकर अपनी बात कहने वाले विरले नेताओं में से एक थे।… pic.twitter.com/EXbe2HO5kI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2025

He added, “May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give strength to the grieving family to bear this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Who Was Satyapal Malik?

Satyapal Malik served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir between August 2018 and October 2019, a period marked by the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories. He also held gubernatorial roles in Bihar, Goa, Meghalaya, and Odisha.

His political journey began in 1974 when he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Baghpat on a Bharatiya Kranti Dal ticket and became the party’s Chief Whip. By 1975, he had risen to the role of All-India General Secretary of the newly formed Lok Dal.

In 1980, he entered the Rajya Sabha from Lok Dal and later joined the Indian National Congress in 1984. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1986 and served as General Secretary of the UP Congress Committee. However, disillusionment over the Bofors scandal led him to resign from both the party and the Rajya Sabha in 1987.

That same year, he founded ‘Jan Morcha’, which eventually merged into Janata Dal. He was closely associated with former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh during the Jan-Jagran movement and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aligarh in 1989. He also served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from April to November 1990.

After a brief break from active politics, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and contested from Baghpat. He went on to hold several senior positions in the party including Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, National Vice President of the BJP, and head of the BJP Kisan Morcha. He was instrumental in shaping the BJP’s 2014 agricultural manifesto and addressed numerous farmer rallies nationwide.

He was appointed as the Governor of Bihar in 2017, and the following year, took over the post in Jammu and Kashmir.

Satyapal Malik’s long political career was defined by a consistent willingness to challenge the establishment, regardless of the party in power. His demise marks the end of an era for a leader who remained, until the very end, a staunch advocate for truth and public welfare.