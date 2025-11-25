Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?

Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?

The ash cloud is travelling at a speed of 100–120 km/h at an altitude of 15,000–25,000 feet, and may gradually rise to 45,000 feet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A massive ash plume generated by the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia continues to move toward India, with weather experts forecasting its slow drift over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan over the next several hours.

According to IndiaMetSky Weather, the plume, which first entered India’s airspace through the Arabian Sea, is currently spread from Oman and the Arabian Sea into northern and central India. It consists mainly of sulphur dioxide along with low to moderate levels of volcanic ash.

No impact On AQI

Experts say the cloud is unlikely to affect air quality in major Indian cities. However, a rise in sulphur dioxide levels is expected in the Himalayan region and the adjoining Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh.

The ash cloud is travelling at a speed of 100–120 km/h at an altitude of 15,000–25,000 feet, and may gradually rise to 45,000 feet, IndiaMetSky Weather told ANI.

Advisory For Flights

“A large ash plume can be seen stretching from the Hayli Gubbi volcano to Gujarat. While the eruption has stopped, the plume continues to travel in the atmosphere at high speed toward North India,” the weather agency said.

In view of the ash cloud moving over North India, multiple airlines, including Indigo, Akasa Air and KLM, cancelled some flight operations, ANI news agency reported. All carriers were required to readjust their schedules and routes as authorities assessed the situation.

The DGCA had, in an advisory issued earlier, directed airlines to avoid certain routes, and specific altitudes and regions. Airports had been instructed to inspect runways for ash contamination.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Aqi Today DGCA Advisory Ethiopia Volcano Eruption Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR
