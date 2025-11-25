At the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 in Chennai, former Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai offered a candid look into his personal and political journey, saying he has “paid a price for being aggressive” but has no intention of softening his approach. Speaking during the session “The Endurance Test: Politics and the Ironman”, he shared that stepping down as the party’s state president had brought him a sense of renewed focus. His goal now, he said, is to become “the fit version” of his 25-year-old self while staying deeply engaged in politics.

PM Modi’s Fitness Challenge

Annamalai revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally motivated him to prioritise his health. “The PM asked me what my weight was when I completed my police service and what I am now. He told me to lose a certain amount of weight within a few months,” he said, adding that the advice pushed him to recalibrate his lifestyle.

“He asked me to reduce 10–12 kg. I told him I wanted to be around 85–90 kg and physically fit. I’m doing this at 41; I want people to achieve it by 30, 35,” he added.

‘I Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’

Reflecting on his political persona, Annamalai said bluntly: “I paid a price for being aggressive in what I do, and I will continue to be that way.”

He framed his approach as a conscious choice rather than an accident, insisting that political conviction often comes with consequences.

Coalition Strains With AIADMK

Addressing ideological differences within the NDA in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said the BJP and AIADMK remain partners despite clear disagreements. “Of course we differ. We are ideologically different. But for coalition, we are together,” he said.

Citing the NEET debate, he remarked, “People ask me about NEET—I support it, but they are against it. Politics has taught me to stay quiet sometimes.”

Modi As Face Of NDA In Tamil Nadu

Looking ahead to the electoral battle, Annamalai asserted: “The face of the NDA in Tamil Nadu will be Modi ji. I am much happier after stepping down as state president.”

Responding To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks

Reacting to comments made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanskrit and the NEP, Annamalai countered that modern Indians value linguistic mobility. “They are proud Tamilians and also proud Indians. PM Modi always tries to speak in our language,” he said, arguing that the DMK “lost about 9% vote share between the 2019 and 2021 Lok Sabha elections because they failed to attract national votes.”

He also said “brahmin-bashing politics still continues in Tamil Nadu,” stressing his preference for an inclusivity-driven political culture.

On Actor Vijay’s Political Entry

Annamalai also weighed in on actor Vijay’s political journey, offering rare praise. “In Bihar, it was Pandavas election with 5 political parties. Vijay is a formidable actor and he will be a good politician. Somebody is coming at their peak of political career. He is trying to do politics his way and break norms of politics. Let him be there. I am consistently speaking for him from day 1, we are different in ideology but still it should be there,” he said.