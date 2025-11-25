Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDGCA Issues Safety Advisory After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption Impacts Flight Routes

DGCA Issues Safety Advisory After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption Impacts Flight Routes

DGCA issues safety advisory as Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano ash drifts across the Middle East, affecting flight routes and prompting airlines to monitor and adjust operations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a critical safety advisory to all airlines following the eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano. Volcanic ash from the eruption is drifting across parts of the Middle East, affecting air routes that pass through the Muscat Flight Information Region.

Airlines Urged to Avoid Affected Zones

According to the DGCA, a Volcanic Ash Advisory and an ASHTAM have already been released by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre and the Airports Authority of India. Airlines have been instructed to avoid all affected areas and altitudes to ensure passenger safety.

  • The regulator has emphasised that operators should:
  • Review operational manuals for volcanic ash procedures.
  • Brief cockpit and cabin crew on the latest safety protocols.
  • Adjust flight planning and routing based on current advisories.
  • Continuously monitor NOTAM and meteorological updates.
  • Immediately report any suspected ash encounters, such as engine fluctuations or unusual cabin odours.

Post-Flight and Airport Safety Measures

Airlines are also directed to modify dispatch procedures as necessary and conduct post-flight inspections for aircraft that traverse ash-affected zones. Meanwhile, airports are advised to carry out immediate checks of runways, taxiways, and aprons if ash is detected, suspending operations until the surfaces are deemed safe.

DGCA has urged operators to activate internal safety risk assessment processes and maintain 24/7 monitoring of satellite imagery, VAAC bulletins, and ash movement forecasts.

Flight Disruptions Already Reported

Some disruptions have already occurred due to the ash cloud. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines cancelled its Amsterdam-Delhi service (KL 871) and the return flight (KL 872). Indian carriers have also issued precautionary updates for passengers flying through the Middle East.

SpiceJet stated:

"Due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, volcanic ash activity has been reported across parts of the Arabian Peninsula. This may impact flight operations for aircraft flying through these regions. As safety remains our top priority, our Flight Operations and Safety teams are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring ash cloud movement. Passengers travelling to/from Dubai (DXB) are advised to check their flight status."

Similarly, Akasa Air confirmed that it is monitoring the situation and assessing potential impacts on nearby regions. The airline emphasised that passenger safety remains its highest priority and that all operations comply with international aviation safety protocols.

The Eruption and Its Wider Impact

The Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, sending a massive ash plume across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before drifting further east. Authorities are actively tracking the ash cloud’s movement.

The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre has noted that a significant portion of the ash cloud is now drifting toward northern India, prompting heightened vigilance among airlines and aviation authorities.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
DGCA Flight Disruptions Airline Safety Volcanic Ash Hayli Gubbi Volcano Flight Advisory Muscat FIR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Moves Towards India, Several Flights Cancelled
Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Moves Towards India, Several Flights Cancelled
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
News
PM Modi Set To Hoist Saffron Flag At Shri Ram Temple, Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya
PM Modi Set To Hoist Saffron Flag At Shri Ram Temple, Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget