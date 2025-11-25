Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket‘He Cried So Much’: Palash’s Mother Explains Why The Wedding Was Postponed

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding remains mired in health-related setbacks, with both families facing unexpected medical emergencies. The ceremony was first disrupted when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to hospital on the wedding day after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. Soon after, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal also developed health issues. Reports on Monday revealed that Palash was briefly taken to a hospital in Sangli (Maharashtra) with a viral infection and increased acidity. He was later shifted to SVR Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, amid concerns that continuous travel and work-related stress had taken a toll on him.

According to reports, Palash’s hectic schedule of concerts and wedding commitments left him extremely stressed. The severity of his current health condition is still unknown, but the situation has deepened uncertainty around the wedding.

A Hindustan Times report stated that it was Palash who made the decision to postpone the ceremony after learning about Smriti’s father’s condition. His mother, Amita, told the publication that Palash shares a close bond with Shrinivas Mandhana.

“Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate,” she said.

Palash’s Mother Details Emotional Breakdown

Palash’s mother further revealed that the news of Mr Mandhana’s health crisis affected her son deeply, leaving him in tears.

“Since haldi was done, we didn't let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai.”

According to her, Palash was kept in hospital for four hours, administered an IV drip and made to undergo an ECG along with additional tests. While the results were normal, the emotional strain has been significant.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding
