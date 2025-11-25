PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion

PM Modi hoisted the 22-ft sacred flag at the newly completed Ram Mandir after a grand roadshow and prayers at Sapt Mandir, marking the Dhwaj Arohan ceremony amid huge crowds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ayodhya witnessed a landmark moment on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ ceremony at the newly completed Ram Mandir, marking a historic milestone for millions of devotees. The Prime Minister hoisted the 22-foot ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ atop the temple’s 161-foot summit, an act that residents described as the fulfilment of a centuries-old aspiration.

A Grand Welcome and Spiritual Prelude

Before the ceremony, PM Modi was greeted by massive crowds as he led a vibrant roadshow through Ayodhya. Devotees lined the streets, showering flowers and chanting hymns as he made his way to the temple town. The Prime Minister first offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir, where temple priests and dignitaries received him with traditional rituals.

This spiritual prelude set the tone for the Dhwaj Arohan, a ceremony steeped in devotion and symbolism.

The ‘Dharma Dhwaj’: A Blend of Craftsmanship and Sacred Meaning

The flag hoisted atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple carries deep spiritual resonance. The 22-foot-long, 11-foot-wide banner was specially crafted by a parachute expert from Ahmedabad. Designed to endure high-altitude winds, it weighs between two and three kilograms and is engineered to remain stable on a 42-foot flagpole mounted on the temple’s towering peak.

What gives the flag its sanctity are the three revered symbols etched on it — Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree.

  • Om, the primordial sound, reflects eternal cosmic vibration.
  • The Sun pays homage to Lord Rama’s Suryavanshi lineage, invoking strength and divine radiance.
  • The Kovidara tree, believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat created by Rishi Kashyap, symbolises ancient wisdom and the uninterrupted flow of sacred traditions.

Together, these symbols encapsulate the foundational values of Sanatan Dharma.

An Auspicious Moment Aligned With Ramayana Tradition

The Dhwaj Arohan took place during the Abhijit Muhurat on Vivah Panchami, a day regarded as highly auspicious in the Ramayana tradition. This carefully chosen timing added spiritual depth to the ceremony, elevating the moment for devotees across the country.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
