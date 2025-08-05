Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFormer Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies

Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies

In June, Malik disclosed his deteriorating health condition via social media, stating that he had been hospitalised for over a month due to kidney-related issues.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)

Former Jammu And Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. He breathed his last at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a prolonged illness, confirmed his PS, KS Rana.

In June, the leader had alleged that the BJP-led central government was attempting to defame him through legal means.

Malik also disclosed his deteriorating health condition via social media, stating that he had been hospitalised for over a month due to kidney-related issues.

Taking to platform X, the veteran politician wrote, “Hello, friends. I have been admitted to the hospital for the last month and am suffering from kidney problems. I was fine since the day before yesterday morning but today again I had to be shifted to the ICU. My condition is becoming very serious.”

In the same post, Malik also provided a contact number for people wishing to reach out to him.

Apart from sharing his health update, Malik used the opportunity to express concern over what he termed as a “false chargesheet” against him. He alleged that the BJP-led central government was attempting to defame him through legal means.

His statement came amid rising political tensions, with Malik often at odds with the BJP leadership since completing his gubernatorial tenure. Valley-based politicians had also recently criticised him for remarks made against them in various interviews and public forums.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Satyapal Malik Satya Pal Malik Ex JK Governor Dies
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget