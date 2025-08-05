Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies

Former Jammu And Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. He breathed his last at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a prolonged illness, confirmed his PS, KS Rana.

In June, the leader had alleged that the BJP-led central government was attempting to defame him through legal means.

Malik also disclosed his deteriorating health condition via social media, stating that he had been hospitalised for over a month due to kidney-related issues.

Taking to platform X, the veteran politician wrote, “Hello, friends. I have been admitted to the hospital for the last month and am suffering from kidney problems. I was fine since the day before yesterday morning but today again I had to be shifted to the ICU. My condition is becoming very serious.”

In the same post, Malik also provided a contact number for people wishing to reach out to him.

Apart from sharing his health update, Malik used the opportunity to express concern over what he termed as a “false chargesheet” against him. He alleged that the BJP-led central government was attempting to defame him through legal means.

His statement came amid rising political tensions, with Malik often at odds with the BJP leadership since completing his gubernatorial tenure. Valley-based politicians had also recently criticised him for remarks made against them in various interviews and public forums.