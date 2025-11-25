Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were preparing to tie the knot on November 23, with haldi and sangeet ceremonies already completed. But just a day before the wedding, the celebrations came to an abrupt halt after Mandhana’s father fell critically ill, prompting the couple to postpone the ceremony.

What stunned fans even more was the fact that Smriti quietly deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram — including her engagement announcement and proposal video — sparking a frenzy of speculation online. Soon, rumours of cheating began circulating on social media.

Health scares on both sides

According to reports, Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to Sarvahit Hospital after showing symptoms of a heart attack. A day later, Palash too was unexpectedly hospitalised in Sangli due to sudden health issues.

Did Palash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana?

The controversy intensified after an Instagram user posted screenshots claiming to show her private chats with Palash. Although the account that shared them has since been deactivated, the images continue to circulate widely.

Chats from some Palash allegedly flirted with,

While being in relationship with Smriti.. pic.twitter.com/vWrE9VSf90 — Albert (@Albertbhaiii) November 24, 2025

In a set of messages dated May 2025, Palash can allegedly be seen asking Mary to go swimming with him. When she tries to clarify his relationship status or asks if he is in love, Palash reportedly evades the questions and instead insists on meeting her. The screenshots have not been verified.

Though the screenshots disappeared quickly, several users insisted the messages looked authentic. One Redditor remarked, “The chats are definitely real but the timing is unknown,” while another commented, “This is messy if true but we need to wait for confirmation.”

Reddit adds fuel: Claims of ‘flirty chats’ and a pre-engagement kiss

Soon after this, Reddit threads began alleging that Palash had cheated on Mandhana with a choreographer involved in the pre-wedding functions.





Another thread escalated the claims further, alleging Palash was seen kissing another woman just four days before his engagement. Multiple anonymous users claimed they witnessed the incident during dance rehearsals.

A reddit user posted this 21 days back .... How everyone missed this??? Looks like a random claim from a random reddit user is the reality...



Still hope, it turns out to be a lie ! pic.twitter.com/UdBImiQ6IX — Amogh (@Amogh_09) November 25, 2025

One wrote, “People saw them together. This was not a one time thing,” while another added, “If this is true she dodged a bullet.”

None of these claims have been verified, but the posts drew thousands of views within hours, leaving fans divided over what to believe.

Fans rally behind Smriti Mandhana

The rumour storm soon spilled onto X, where a post by @offpacedelivery crossed over a million views. Many users expressed disbelief and anger.

One wrote, “If this is true then it is disgusting. Who cheats days before their wedding.”

Another fan commented, “Smriti deserves someone better. She is a queen on and off the field.”

As speculation continues to swirl, both families remain silent, asking for privacy as they deal with personal and medical emergencies.