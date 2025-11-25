Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDid Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy

Smriti Mandhana’s deleted wedding posts have triggered speculation after unverified chats and witness claims alleging Palash Muchhal’s cheating surfaced online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were preparing to tie the knot on November 23, with haldi and sangeet ceremonies already completed. But just a day before the wedding, the celebrations came to an abrupt halt after Mandhana’s father fell critically ill, prompting the couple to postpone the ceremony.

What stunned fans even more was the fact that Smriti quietly deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram — including her engagement announcement and proposal video — sparking a frenzy of speculation online. Soon, rumours of cheating began circulating on social media.

Health scares on both sides

According to reports, Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to Sarvahit Hospital after showing symptoms of a heart attack. A day later, Palash too was unexpectedly hospitalised in Sangli due to sudden health issues.

Did Palash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana?

The controversy intensified after an Instagram user posted screenshots claiming to show her private chats with Palash. Although the account that shared them has since been deactivated, the images continue to circulate widely.

In a set of messages dated May 2025, Palash can allegedly be seen asking Mary to go swimming with him. When she tries to clarify his relationship status or asks if he is in love, Palash reportedly evades the questions and instead insists on meeting her. The screenshots have not been verified.

Was Cheating The REAL Reason Behind Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Postponement?
byu/oldiebaldie9369 inIndiaCricketGossips

Though the screenshots disappeared quickly, several users insisted the messages looked authentic. One Redditor remarked, “The chats are definitely real but the timing is unknown,” while another commented, “This is messy if true but we need to wait for confirmation.”

Reddit adds fuel: Claims of ‘flirty chats’ and a pre-engagement kiss

Soon after this, Reddit threads began alleging that Palash had cheated on Mandhana with a choreographer involved in the pre-wedding functions.


Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy

Another thread escalated the claims further, alleging Palash was seen kissing another woman just four days before his engagement. Multiple anonymous users claimed they witnessed the incident during dance rehearsals.

One wrote, “People saw them together. This was not a one time thing,” while another added, “If this is true she dodged a bullet.”

None of these claims have been verified, but the posts drew thousands of views within hours, leaving fans divided over what to believe.

Fans rally behind Smriti Mandhana

The rumour storm soon spilled onto X, where a post by @offpacedelivery crossed over a million views. Many users expressed disbelief and anger.

One wrote, “If this is true then it is disgusting. Who cheats days before their wedding.”

Another fan commented, “Smriti deserves someone better. She is a queen on and off the field.”

As speculation continues to swirl, both families remain silent, asking for privacy as they deal with personal and medical emergencies.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Cricket
‘He Cried So Much’: Palash’s Mother Explains Why The Wedding Was Postponed
‘He Cried So Much’: Palash’s Mother Explains Why The Wedding Was Postponed
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget