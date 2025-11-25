Palash Muchhal's Mother Reveals Reason Behind Hospitalization After Wedding Postponement

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has been postponed due to health concerns. Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, fell ill on November 23, 2025, and was hospitalized, prompting the couple to delay their nuptials.

Shortly after, reports emerged that Palash Muchhal also fell unwell and underwent a medical checkup at a hospital in Sangli. He has now been transferred to a hospital in Mumbai, where his mother spoke about his condition.

Palash Muchhal’s Health

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Palash’s mother revealed that his health deteriorated after Smriti’s father was hospitalized, as Palash became extremely upset and emotional. She noted, “Palash is very attached to his uncle,” explaining that this close bond contributed to his condition.

"Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better)," she said.

According to his mother, news of Mr. Mandhana’s heart condition upset Palash so much that he couldn’t stop crying.

"Since haldi was done, we didn't let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress)."

Smriti Mandhana’s Father

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, provided an update on Srinivas Mandhana’s health, stating that he had been unwell since the morning of the scheduled wedding. While his condition has improved, he has been advised to remain hospitalized. Mishra also confirmed that Smriti and Palash’s wedding will be postponed until her father fully recovers.