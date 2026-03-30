Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi remained silent on the Sabarimala issue during his Kerala visit, suggesting a collaboration between the BJP and LDF.
PM Modi Silent On Sabarimala Issue, Doesn’t Care About Religion: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, addressing a Congress election meeting in Adoor, claimed that the Congress was facing a "combination" of CPI(M) and BJP in the April 9 Assembly elections.
Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Launching a sharp attack on Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Prime Minister remained silent on the Sabarimala issue during his Kerala visit, indicating that the BJP-LDF works together.
Addressing a Congress election meeting in Adoor, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed that the party was facing a "combination" of CPI(M) and BJP in the April 9 Assembly elections.
"We are fighting an election against the LDF, which is fully supported by the BJP. On one side is the UDF and on the other is a CPI(M)-BJP combination," he said.
He alleged that there was a "hidden hand" of the BJP in Kerala, a concept often used by economists in the market.
"The BJP does not want the UDF here because they know the Congress is the only force challenging them nationally. We have an ideological fight with the BJP and the RSS," he said.
He further claimed that while opposition leaders face action by central agencies, no such pressure is being exerted on the LDF leadership in Kerala.
"I have faced 36 cases and interrogated for 55 hours continuously. But there is no such action against the Kerala chief minister or LDF leaders," he alleged.
Referring to Modi's speech in Palakkad on Sunday, Gandhi said the Prime Minister often speaks about temples and religion, but remained silent on Sabarimala.
"He forgot to speak about Sabarimala. He did not mention the issues related to Lord Ayyappa temple. This shows that BJP and LDF are working together," he alleged in the district where the Lord Ayyappa temple is located.
The Congress leader also claimed that the Prime Minister raises religious issues only when it suits electoral interests.
"For him (Modi), if it brings votes, he will speak about temples. Otherwise, he will remain silent," he said.
He asserted that those responsible for alleged irregularities related to the temple would be held accountable when the UDF comes to power.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What allegations did Rahul Gandhi make against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Sabarimala issue?
Who does Rahul Gandhi claim the Congress is fighting against in the Kerala Assembly elections?
Gandhi stated that the Congress is facing a 'combination' of the CPI(M) and BJP, with the LDF being fully supported by the BJP.
What did Rahul Gandhi allege about the use of central agencies against opposition leaders in Kerala?
He claimed that while opposition leaders face action from central agencies, no such pressure is being exerted on Kerala's chief minister or LDF leaders.
According to Rahul Gandhi, why does the BJP not want the UDF in Kerala?
Gandhi believes the BJP doesn't want the UDF because they recognize the Congress as the only national force challenging them ideologically.