Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of weakening India’s fight against terrorism for political gains. He cited multiple incidents, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and the Batla House encounter, to claim that the opposition party prioritised vote-bank politics over national security.

Recalling the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Prime Minister Modi alleged that while the nation was reeling from the assault and the world acknowledged the involvement of Pakistan, the Congress party was occupied with promoting the idea of ‘saffron terrorism’.

“When the country suffered a massive terror attack in Mumbai, the 26/11 attack, we even caught a Pakistani terrorist alive. The world accepted it, Pakistan accepted it, but the Congress was busy pushing the theory of ‘saffron terrorism’. They were trying to establish the narrative of Hindu terrorism. A senior Congress leader even wrote a letter to a top US diplomat claiming that Hindu groups are more dangerous than Lashkar-e-Taiba,” said the Prime Minister.

This was in reference to WikiLeaks' report of a statement attributed to Rahul Gandhi, who, in a U.S. diplomatic cable, was reported as suggesting that he considers the possibility of Hindu radical groups springing up in reaction to the Lashkar-e-Taiba more dangerous for the country than some support for the LeT from a section of Indian Muslims.

He remarked, “We have shut down the one-way traffic allowing both ‘Aman ki Aas’ (Hope for peace) and terrorism.”

‘Tears for Terrorists’: PM Modi on Batla House Encounter

The Prime Minister also made a reference to the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi. He criticised the emotional response of a senior Congress leader following the death of terrorists during the operation.

“When the Batla House encounter took place in Delhi, a senior Congress leader had tears in their eyes because the terrorists were killed, and this sentiment was broadcast across the country just to get votes,” Modi said. He also highlighted the Congress’s alleged stance during the 2001 Parliament attack, saying, “In 2001, when there was an attack on the Indian Parliament, a top Congress leader suggested giving Afzal Guru the benefit of the doubt.”

The remark came after Union Home minister Amit Shah recalled how senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi cried after the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Hinting at Shashi Tharoor's alleged gagging, Modi further said, “What is sad and surprising is that those who consider themselves tall leaders of Congress are rattled by the fact that why India’s perspective was presented before the world. Perhaps a few leaders have been prohibited from speaking in the House…”

‘Congress Mortgaged Nation’s Interests’: PM Modi

PM Modi also criticised former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for signing the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an example of the Congress party compromising India’s interests.

“It has been a long-standing habit of the Congress to mortgage India’s interests. The biggest example of this is the Indus Waters Treaty, signed by Pandit Nehru. Those rivers are part of India’s civilisational identity, our very roots are connected to them. Pandit Nehru agreed to give 80% of India’s water to Pakistan. Can anyone explain the mindset behind such a decision? We were left with only 20% of the Indus River system. They gave 80% to a country that openly calls itself India’s enemy,” the Prime Minister remarked.

‘New Normal’ in India’s Response to Terror: PM Modi

PM Modi asserted that India’s approach to terrorism has fundamentally changed under his government. “India has faced terrorist attacks in the past as well. But back then, these terrorist masterminds lived carefreely and continued planning their future attacks. Now, the masterminds cannot sleep after an attack. They are constantly alert, fearing that India will come after them. This is the new normal established by India.”

He also underscored that Operation Sindoor—an ongoing Indian response to cross-border terrorism—serves as a stern warning to Pakistan. “Operation Sindoor will continue; it is a notice to Pakistan that India will always act till Pak stops attacks,” said PM Modi.