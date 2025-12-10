Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets As Blaze Raged Goa Club That Killed 25, Say Officials

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesLuthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets As Blaze Raged Goa Club That Killed 25, Say Officials

They claim innocence, stating they weren't present during the incident and daily operations were managed by franchise managers. They've petitioned a Delhi court for permission to return to India and seek anticipatory bail.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra had booked their tickets for Thailand when the fire was still raging at their nightclub in Goa, which killed 25 people, reported PTI. 

The owners of the nightclub where the devastating fire killed at least 25 people in Goa’s Arpora have claimed they are victims of the tragedy and not its perpetrators. The blaze broke out at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ pub during a midnight party last Sunday, triggering one of the deadliest nightlife disasters in recent years.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the club, left for Thailand as the investigation gained momentum, apprehending imminent arrest. The brothers have now approached a Delhi court seeking permission to return to India and have also filed for anticipatory bail in the case.

Owners Claim They Were Not at the Club During the Fire

In their petition, accessed by NDTV, the Luthras argued that criminal liability cannot be fastened on them since they were not present at the nightclub when the fire broke out. Their counsel, Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, told the court that the establishment is run by partners and managers and not directly by the two brothers.

Daily Operations Handled by Franchise Managers: Defence

The defence further submitted that the Luthras have three business partners and operate multiple commercial ventures, none of which they supervise on a day-to-day basis. According to their counsel, franchise managers handle routine operations, including at the nightclub where the fatal blaze occurred.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 08:34 PM (IST)
