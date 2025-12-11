US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?

The United States has authorised a significant $686 million defence package to upgrade Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets, according to Dawn, which cited a letter from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to Congress. The move, approved by the Trump administration, has stirred global attention and sparked fresh debate over regional military dynamics.

Support for Counterterrorism and Strategic Interoperability

In its communication to Congress, the DSCA said the proposed sale would bolster US foreign policy and national security interests. It noted that the upgrades are designed to help Pakistan maintain seamless interoperability with US and partner forces, particularly in ongoing counterterrorism operations and in preparation for future contingencies.

The package encompasses Link-16 systems, encryption tools, enhanced avionics, training modules, and comprehensive logistical backing. These capabilities, the letter emphasised, would strengthen mission-critical functions such as surveillance, identification, air control, and weapons coordination across all allied services.

Extended Aircraft Life and Combat Readiness

The DSCA also highlighted that the modernisation programme will enable “seamless integration” between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force during combat missions, joint exercises, and training activities. The refurbishment work will extend the F-16 fleet’s operational life through 2040 while addressing essential flight safety concerns.

Alongside equipment upgrades, Pakistan will receive engineering, technical, and logistics support from the US government and associated contractors. The package further covers studies, surveys, and additional programme and logistical services.

Breakdown of the New Defence Package

According to Dawn, the approved sale includes the Link-16 data link system, cryptographic gear, avionics updates, pilot training, and wide-ranging logistical support. These enhancements are expected to prolong the aircraft’s service life by 15 years, with weapons systems projected to remain viable until 2040.

The DSCA formally notified senior members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, that the US Air Force is preparing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for Pakistan.

Out of the total package, $37 million has been tagged as major defence equipment (MDA), while $649 million covers other hardware, software, and support systems. The MDA component features 92 Link-16 technical data link systems, a jam-resistant digital network widely used by US and allied forces for real-time battlefield data sharing. Six MK-82 inert 500-pound bomb bodies, used for training and release testing, are also included.

Non-MDA items in the deal range from secure communication systems and identification friend-or-foe equipment to mission-planning tools, simulators, test equipment, spare parts, publications, and contractor support.

US Reassures India: No Impact on Regional Military Balance

The announcement comes just weeks after Washington approved a potential $93 million arms package for India, aimed at strengthening homeland defence and deterring regional threats. That sale featured the Javelin Missile System, valued at $45.7 million, and 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical rounds worth $47.1 million.

In its latest notification, the US reiterated that the Pakistan F-16 upgrades would not alter the military balance in South Asia, a key concern consistently raised by New Delhi. Officials underlined that the updates are intended to help Pakistan modernise its Block-52 and Mid-Life Upgrade F-16 fleet, ensuring it remains compatible with US and partner forces, without shifting regional strategic dynamics.