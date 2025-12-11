North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNorth Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25

North Goa bans fireworks inside all tourist venues after a nightclub fire in Arpora killed 25. Owners detained in Thailand as inquiry reveals pyrotechnics used.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Days after a catastrophic fire at a popular North Goa nightclub claimed 25 lives, the district administration has moved swiftly to clamp down on the use of fireworks and pyrotechnics inside tourist hotspots. The order, issued on Wednesday (10 December), comes as a direct response to the deadly incident that unfolded at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora just after midnight on 6 December.

Inquiry Points to Electric Firecrackers as Possible Trigger

A preliminary inquiry into the blaze suggested that “electric firecrackers” were ignited inside the premises, triggering a fire that rapidly engulfed the venue. Officials noted that these devices may have acted as the initial spark, causing the inferno that left dozens dead and many others injured.

According to a senior district administration official, the directive has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It strictly bans the use, ignition, or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame-thrower devices, smoke generators, and any similar fire or smoke-producing equipment within tourist establishments.

Ban Extends to All Tourist and Entertainment Venues in North Goa

The prohibition applies to a wide range of establishments across North Goa. This includes nightclubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues, and all entertainment facilities. Authorities emphasised that the order aims to prevent any repeat of the Arpora tragedy, especially during the region’s peak tourist season.

Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand

The first images of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the nightclub where the fatal fire occurred, have surfaced following their detention in Phuket, Thailand. The duo, who fled India within hours of the incident, were held by Thai authorities on Wednesday after both an Interpol Blue Notice and a Look-Out Circular were issued against them.

A team from Goa Police is expected to travel to Thailand soon to take custody of the brothers and bring them back to face trial.

Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Moments of Chaos

Eyewitness Fatima Shaikh, a tourist from Hyderabad, recounted the horrifying moments when the fire erupted on the dance floor, where at least 100 people were gathered. As flames spread, the crowd rushed downstairs towards the kitchen on the ground floor in a desperate attempt to escape. Instead, many found themselves trapped along with the staff.

Most Victims Died Due to Suffocation, Say Officials

According to a fire brigade official, most of the deaths occurred due to suffocation. Many victims were unable to escape from the ground floor and the kitchen area, where dense smoke quickly filled the confined spaces.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
