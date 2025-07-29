Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress for "not supporting the valour of the armed forces," even when India got support from the entire world. He hit out at the opposition for its "chhichhorapan" over Operation Sindoor following the tragic Pahalgam attack, accusing them of "finding politics in the dead".

“Only 3 countries out of 193 delivered remarks in favour of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. India got support from world over. We got the world support, but it’s unfortunate that the valor of our brave did not Congress’s support," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi also asserted that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. He noted that India showed the world that "we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail," by calling out Pakistan's nuclear bluff.

"Two or three days after 22nd April, some leaders began mocking me, asking, 'Where has PM Modi gone?' They used the killings of innocent people for their selfish politics. Their remarks, this 'chichhorapan', demoralised the Armed Forces. A few Congress leaders do not have faith in India's capabilities or in our Armed Forces, which is why they are questioning Operation Sindoor. By doing so, they may get media attention, but they will never earn a place in the hearts of the people,” he jibed at Congress.

On the India-Pakistan ceasefire, PM Modi slammed the Opposition for furthering “propaganda” of Pakistan. “Some people are furthering Pakistan’s propaganda instead of relying on the Army,” he added.