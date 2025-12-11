Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost

President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping new immigration initiative that promises wealthy foreign applicants a rapid pathway to US residency — and ultimately citizenship — in exchange for substantial financial contributions. Branded as the “Trump Gold Card,” the programme marks a major shift in America’s approach to high-skilled immigration, arriving at a time when Washington is simultaneously tightening border controls, increasing visa fees, and accelerating deportations of undocumented migrants.

Trump Gold Card: A New Gateway For High-Net-Worth Applicants

According to the programme’s newly launched website, successful Gold Card applicants must show they will provide a “substantial benefit” to the United States. Trump has promoted the card as a bold reorientation of immigration policy, calling it a “direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people.” He argued that the scheme will help American companies retain “invaluable talent” and attract “high-level” professionals who are “productive.”

The Gold Card is pitched as a streamlined alternative to the longstanding EB-5 investor visa programme, which required applicants to pour funds into job-creating projects. In contrast, the Gold Card dispenses with such conditions, offering a more direct route to permanent residency for those willing to pay.

How Much Will It Cost?

The programme requires a minimum $1 million contribution from individual applicants, while US businesses seeking to sponsor foreign employees must commit $2 million. An even higher tier — a “platinum” Gold Card — is set to debut soon, priced at $5 million and touting additional tax perks.

Applicants must also pay a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee upfront, with further government charges possible depending on each case. In return, the website promises “US residency in record time,” positioning the programme as both a magnet for elite global talent and a lucrative revenue stream for the federal government.

How To Apply For Gold Card

Trump unveiled the initiative alongside IBM’s Indian-American CEO Arvind Krishna and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell. During the launch, the official website — trumpcard.gov — went live, offering detailed instructions and a digital application form.

The site states: “For a USD 15,000 DHS processing fee and, after background approval, a contribution of USD 1 million, receive US residency in record time with the Trump Gold Card.” The government stresses that extensive vetting will still apply, even as the programme dramatically shortens traditional wait times.

A Controversial Shift In Immigration Strategy

The introduction of the Gold Card has drawn immediate attention worldwide, both for its potential economic impact and its timing. As the administration cracks down on undocumented immigration, critics argue that the new scheme appears to create a tiered system favouring the ultra-rich while tightening barriers for others. Supporters, however, see it as a pragmatic approach that attracts global talent and capital while boosting federal revenue.

With the programme now active, applicants worldwide are expected to begin filing in the coming weeks — marking the start of one of the most dramatic changes to US immigration pathways in decades.