Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Wait For Sawan Ka Somawar?’: PM Modi's Sarcastic Rebuttal To Opposition On Op Mahadev Timing

‘Wait For Sawan Ka Somawar?’: PM Modi's Sarcastic Rebuttal To Opposition On Op Mahadev Timing

PM Modi also aimed at the Congress party, accusing it of inadvertently aligning its rhetoric with Pakistan’s stance by demanding proof that the Pahalgam attackers were of Pakistani origin

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 12:21 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong rebuttal to opposition parties questioning the timing of Operation Mahadev, a counterterrorism mission in which three Pakistani terrorists associated with the April Pahalgam attack were neutralised.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha focused on Operation Sindoor and recent developments related to terrorism, PM Modi criticised the Opposition for politicising the security operation, saying it was disheartening to see national security being used as a tool for political commentary.

“What is wrong with these people? A disappointment to this extent? For the past many weeks, there were questions like ‘what about Pahalgam terrorists’, but now, they are questioning the timing of the operation,” he said.

The Prime Minister responded sharply to remarks that questioned why the operation had taken place when it did, sarcastically asking whether the government should have waited for “saawan ka somwar” to act against terrorists.

"Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike; it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic--"Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi: Congress Playing Into Pakistan’s Hands

PM Modi also aimed at the Congress party, accusing it of inadvertently aligning its rhetoric with Pakistan’s stance by demanding proof that the Pahalgam attackers were of Pakistani origin. “The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making...,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Opposition Questions Timing Of Anti-Terror Operation

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav raised doubts about the encounter’s timing. “Why am I not congratulating you on Operation Mahadev? All political parties had extended support to the government when the time was right. After all, why did the encounter happen yesterday?” he asked.

Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack Eliminated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier confirmed that three militants responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, were eliminated in a coordinated operation. “In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah stated.

The militants were identified as Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—all operatives of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The debate in Parliament underscored growing political divisions over national security, with the government defending its actions as timely and necessary, and the opposition demanding more transparency and accountability.

Also read
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistani Terrorists PM Modi AKhilesh Yadav Pahalgam Terror Attack Operation Mahadev
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pakistan's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
Pak's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
India
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget