‘Wait For Sawan Ka Somawar?’: PM Modi's Sarcastic Rebuttal To Opposition On Op Mahadev Timing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong rebuttal to opposition parties questioning the timing of Operation Mahadev, a counterterrorism mission in which three Pakistani terrorists associated with the April Pahalgam attack were neutralised.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha focused on Operation Sindoor and recent developments related to terrorism, PM Modi criticised the Opposition for politicising the security operation, saying it was disheartening to see national security being used as a tool for political commentary.

“What is wrong with these people? A disappointment to this extent? For the past many weeks, there were questions like ‘what about Pahalgam terrorists’, but now, they are questioning the timing of the operation,” he said.

The Prime Minister responded sharply to remarks that questioned why the operation had taken place when it did, sarcastically asking whether the government should have waited for “saawan ka somwar” to act against terrorists.

"Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike; it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic--"Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you," the Prime Minister said.



PM Modi: Congress Playing Into Pakistan’s Hands

PM Modi also aimed at the Congress party, accusing it of inadvertently aligning its rhetoric with Pakistan’s stance by demanding proof that the Pahalgam attackers were of Pakistani origin. “The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making...,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Opposition Questions Timing Of Anti-Terror Operation

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav raised doubts about the encounter’s timing. “Why am I not congratulating you on Operation Mahadev? All political parties had extended support to the government when the time was right. After all, why did the encounter happen yesterday?” he asked.

Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack Eliminated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier confirmed that three militants responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, were eliminated in a coordinated operation. “In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah stated.

The militants were identified as Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—all operatives of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The debate in Parliament underscored growing political divisions over national security, with the government defending its actions as timely and necessary, and the opposition demanding more transparency and accountability.