Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand

The National Crime Bureau in Thailand has taken Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra into custody, with officials expected to decide on the next course of action shortly, sources told Times Now. The brothers, owners of the Goa nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, have been under scrutiny since a massive fire broke out at their Arpora establishment earlier this week.

Passports Revoked After Emergency Exit to Phuket

The Goa Police had earlier requested the revocation of the brothers’ passports, a move that was swiftly approved after investigators discovered that the duo had flown to Phuket, Thailand, just hours after the incident. Their sudden departure raised immediate suspicion, prompting authorities to dig deeper into the timeline of their travel.

According to investigators, the Luthras booked their flight tickets merely minutes after the fire erupted. Immigration records later confirmed that they boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket at 5:30 am on Sunday, 7 December.

Tickets Booked as Firefighters Battled the Blaze

A major manhunt had been launched after an FIR was registered in connection with the tragedy. During the ongoing probe, police found that the Luthras secured their tickets to Thailand at 1:17 am on 7 December via the MakeMyTrip platform. At that very moment, Goa Police and Fire Services teams were still fighting the intense blaze and attempting to rescue those trapped inside the nightclub.



The timing of the brothers’ escape has become a critical focus of the investigation. With the pair now detained in Thailand and their passports revoked, officials in Goa are awaiting the next steps that may determine whether the brothers will face questioning or potential extradition.