HomeNewsWorld‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy

A Modi-Putin selfie sparked debate in the US Congress as Rep. Kamlager-Dove warned that Washington’s own policies are straining ties with New Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In an unexpected turn on Capitol Hill, a widely shared car selfie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin took center stage during a tense US congressional hearing. Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove brandished the image as a poster, using it to argue that Washington’s current approach — not India’s decisions — is threatening the health of one of America’s most crucial partnerships.

A Photo That Became A Political Flashpoint

Kamlager-Dove’s intervention came during a hearing focused on US foreign policy challenges. Holding the enlarged selfie for all to see, she contended that it symbolizes the consequences of misguided strategies toward New Delhi. According to her, the administration’s tactics are actively eroding trust. “Trump’s policies towards India can only be described as cutting our nose to spite our face,” she said, warning that pressure-driven diplomacy is inflicting “real and lasting damage to the strategic trust and mutual understanding between our two countries”.

The poster, she argued, should serve as a stark reminder of what American policy risks. Gesturing toward the image, she remarked that the poster was worth a thousand words. She added that one would not get a Nobel Peace Prize by driving US strategic partners into the arms of our adversaries.

Warning Bells for Washington

Kamlager-Dove cautioned lawmakers that the episode should jolt Washington into rethinking its stance. “Because let me be clear: being a coercive partner has a cost,” she stated, repeating the line to emphasize the seriousness of her point.

She urged swift bipartisan steps to mend fractures in the relationship with India, stressing that Congress “must move forward with incredible urgency” to prevent further deterioration.

Modi-Putin's Symbolic Car Ride

The selfie that ignited the debate was captured during Putin’s recent two-day trip to India. Upon his arrival at Delhi’s Palam Airport, Modi joined him for a ride — an act both governments framed as an expression of personal warmth. The photo rapidly circulated, coming to represent their close rapport.

Their shared car rides are not new. At an earlier Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, the two leaders traveled together in an Aurus sedan, a moment that drew attention for its informality and symbolism. The repeated gestures have strengthened perceptions of a strong personal bond between them, turning the latest selfie into more than a social media moment — instead, a visual shorthand for the deep, multifaceted ties between India and Russia.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Putin Modi Russia INDIA
