PM Modi Hosts Shubhanshu Shukla In Delhi, Views Pictures Of Earth Clicked From Space: WATCH

PM Narendra Modi welcomed astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla at his residence, celebrating his successful ISS mission. Shukla shared ISS photos and presented Modi with the Axiom-4 mission patch.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 08:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi.

Visuals from the meeting showed the prime minister embracing Shukla before interacting with him. Shukla was also seen sharing pictures of the Earth clicked from the International Space Station with PM Modi. He presented the Axiom-4 mission patch to him.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat."

Om Birla Praises Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded Shukla’s successful space mission and his return from the ISS.

“On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla’s achievement is an inspiration for the youth,” Birla said while addressing the House.

The Lower House briefly took up discussion on India’s First Astronaut Aboard the ISS – Critical Role of Space Programme for ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, during which Speaker Birla congratulated the astronaut.

Jitendra Singh Slams Opposition For Skipping Discussion On Shubhanshu Shukla

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, also spoke during the discussion. His remarks came amid sloganeering from opposition MPs, who were pressing for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

“The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party,” Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Tharoor Extend Congratulations To Shubhanshu Shukla, Lucknow Prepares To Welcome Him

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while the Opposition abstained from the special discussion, praised Shukla’s mission.

“Since the Opposition is not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” Tharoor said.

Meanwhile, Shukla’s hometown Lucknow is preparing to honour him. City Mayor Sushma Kharakwal told ANI that the administration has proposed naming the road leading to his house and a park in the city after him.

“Shubhanshu Shukla has made the city and the country proud. We are fortunate that today, a person from Lucknow is known in the world. We have moved a proposal to name the road leading to his house and a park in the city after him. The day he arrives in Lucknow, all Councillors will welcome him at the airport. Lucknow is eagerly awaiting his arrival,” she said.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Historic ISS Mission

Group Captain Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA’s Axiom-4 (AX-4) mission, which launched from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25. The crew splashed down off the coast of California after nearly three weeks in orbit.

His journey marked the first time in 41 years that an Indian travelled to space. He landed in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday to a wave of national celebration.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 07:28 PM (IST)
International Space Station Space PM Narendra Modi ISS Breaking News ABP Live NARENDRA MODI Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4
