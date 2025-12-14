Multiple Buses Collide Due To Thick Fog On Highway In Haryana's Rewari, Several Injured

A major road accident occurred on Sunday morning in Haryana's Rewari district after multiple buses collided due to reduced visibility amid dense fog. Several people were injured in the pile-up.

The accident occurred on National Highway 352D when the buses were travelling from Rewari towards Jhajjar. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact number of injured is yet to be confirmed.

An investigation has been launched in the accident to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

In another similar incident, several people sustained injuries when multiple vehicles collided with each other on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday.

Around a dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up at the Samadhipur flyover. Three vehicles also collided at the Chakrasenpur flyover.

Speed Limit Capped On UP Expresseways

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police on Saturday capping speed limits on major roads and expressways in the district in order to prevent accidents during foggy conditions. The revised speed limits will remain in force from December 15 to February 15, 2026.

As per the advisory, the maximum speed on the Yamuna Expressway has been capped at 75 kmph for light motor vehicles and 60 kmph for heavy motor vehicles.

On the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, light motor vehicles will be permitted to travel at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, while the limit for heavy vehicles has been curtailed to 50 kmph.

Officials said that under normal conditions, the maximum speed allowed on the two key expressways is 100 kmph for light vehicles and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles.

The advisory also specified that on the Noida Elevated Road, light motor vehicles can move at speeds of up to 50 kmph, whereas heavy motor vehicles are restricted to a maximum of 40 kmph.