A heated debate unfolded in Parliament on Monday as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, criticised Opposition parties for allegedly failing to acknowledge India’s recent space achievements, including the International Space Station (ISS) mission of astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Singh said it was “surprising” that the Opposition could not bring itself to applaud the nation’s scientific successes, instead choosing to vent political anger.

Opening the special discussion in the House on Shukla’s return to India after his ISS mission, the Minister accused the Opposition of misdirecting its frustration with the BJP and NDA.

“The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party,” Singh told Parliament amid protests and sloganeering.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha takes up special discussion on India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station – Critical Role of Space programme for ‘Viksit Bharat By 2047’.



Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, "You (Opposition) have failed to congratulate the space experts… pic.twitter.com/jJj4yeVbW8 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

“You are angry with the earth, you are angry with the sky and today you seem to be angry with space as well,” he added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also slammed the opposition, stating, "Today, during a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the journey of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force and ISRO mission pilot to the International Space Station (ISS) and his subsequent return, the manner in which the opposition created a ruckus in the House and did not allow it to function is extremely unfortunate."

"This discussion was on the topic “India’s Space Program and Its Role in Viksit Bharat 2047,” which is related to national achievement, the country’s pride, self-respect, and the prospects of scientific and national security in the future. The way the opposition obstructed it, their behavior today was extremely disappointing," he added.

He remarked that the opposition could have participated in the discussion and provided constructive review, criticism, and suggestions for India’s space program, "Topics like space, which are extremely important for India’s scientific and strategic vision in the 21st century, should at least be kept above partisan politics."

आज लोकसभा में भारतीय वायु सेना के ग्रुप कैप्टन और ISRO मिशन के पायलट शुभांशु शुक्ला की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्पेस स्टेशन (ISS) यात्रा और उसके बाद की वापसी पर विशेष चर्चा के दौरान जिस तरह से विपक्ष ने सदन में हंगामा किया और सदन को चलने नहीं दिया, वह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



यह चर्चा… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 18, 2025

Jitendra Singh On Operation Sindoor and PM Modi’s Leadership

Singh highlighted India’s use of space technology during Operation Sindoor, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for giving the sector momentum over the past decade.

“Just some time ago, through Operation Sindoor, India’s capability was shown, from the earth to the sky, the whole world recognised India. During Operation Sindoor too, the role of Space technology was also shown 10 years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power,” the Minister said.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha takes up special discussion on India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station – Critical Role of Space programme for ‘Viksit Bharat By 2047’.



Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, "The role of the Department of Space and space technology… pic.twitter.com/6AYB5qsfvp — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

He also questioned why progress in the space sector had stalled for decades, stressing that scientific talent was never in short supply but political will and policy harmony were lacking.

“If there was any lacking, then it was with political dispensation, that lacking was finished in 2014,” Singh remarked, asserting that a “new chapter” for India’s space sector began when Narendra Modi first took office.

Shashi Tharoor Congratulates Astronaut Shukla

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took the floor to congratulate Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, calling his ISS mission an important milestone for India’s human spaceflight ambitions.

“Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” Tharoor said.

Shukla, who participated in NASA’s Axiom-4 (AX-4) mission, launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre on June 25 and returned on July 15 with a splashdown off the California coast. He arrived in New Delhi early Sunday, becoming the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space.