In a moment of national pride and celebration, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India early Sunday morning after completing a landmark space mission. Landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the astronaut was greeted by dignitaries including Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who joined the jubilant crowd in welcoming him back home.

Dignitaries and Fans Welcome Shubhanshu

Sharing the excitement on social media, Union Minister Jitendra Singh described the arrival as “a moment of pride for India, a moment of glory for ISRO, and a testament to the vision of the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Singh referred to Shukla as the “iconic son of Mother India” and highlighted that he was accompanied by Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, the designated backup astronaut for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

A moment of pride for India! A moment of glory for #ISRO! A moment of gratitude to the dispensation that facilitated this under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.



India’s Space glory touches the Indian soil… as the iconic son of Mother India, #Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla… pic.twitter.com/0QJsYHpTuS — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 16, 2025

Singh further noted that the welcoming delegation also included ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan and a group of enthusiastic students, underscoring the symbolic importance of this homecoming for India’s youth and space community.

Meeting Prime Minister Modi and Family Reunion

After touching down, Shukla is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning before heading to his hometown of Lucknow. This marks the end of a year-long journey in the United States, where Shukla underwent rigorous training for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The astronaut is also expected to return to Delhi later this month to participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 22–23.

The airport scene was nothing short of spectacular. Crowds from across Delhi, as well as neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, gathered with waves of the tricolour, eagerly awaiting the return of India’s space pioneer. The air buzzed with pride, chants, and the palpable excitement of witnessing a historic moment in the nation’s space journey.

Prime Minister Modi Praises Shukla’s Achievements

Earlier this month, during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s ambitious plans for a homegrown space station. Speaking to the nation, he also praised Shukla’s recent accomplishments, saying, “Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India.” These remarks foreshadowed the hero’s much-anticipated arrival back home.

#WATCH | Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla arrives back in India. He is welcomed by Union MoS for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.



He was the pilot of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida,… pic.twitter.com/FTpP1NaY0O — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

A Successful Mission to the International Space Station

Shukla’s journey into space began with the Axiom-4 private mission, which launched from Florida on June 25 and successfully docked at the ISS the following day. After an 18-day mission, Shukla returned to Earth on July 15, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a sense of pride for the country.

During his time aboard the ISS, Shukla, alongside astronauts Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), conducted over 60 scientific experiments and held 20 outreach sessions. These experiments, coordinated with ISRO, contributed to ongoing research in space sciences and provided insights that are expected to inform India’s future space missions, including Gaganyaan.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram on Saturday, Shukla reflected on his emotions as he prepared to return home. “As I sit on the plane to come back to India, I have a mix of emotions running through my heart,” he shared. “I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind, who were my friends and family for the past year during this mission. At the same time, I am excited to meet all my friends, family, and the people of India for the first time after the mission. I guess this is what life is – everything all at once.”

Historic Firsts and Future Ambitions

Shukla’s return is historic on several fronts. In June, he became the first Indian to reach the ISS through a private mission, an achievement that marked a milestone in India’s space exploration journey. Following his return, he underwent a period of rehabilitation in the United States before heading back home.

Speaking about the support he received, Shukla expressed gratitude and anticipation. “Having received incredible love and support from everyone during and after the mission, I can’t wait to come back to India to share my experiences with all of you,” he said. His insights from the mission are expected to play a critical role in shaping India’s human spaceflight program, particularly the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, targeted for launch by 2027.

Lessons from Space and Life Reflections

Reflecting on the emotional side of his journey, Shukla acknowledged the difficulty of farewells with his colleagues. “Goodbyes are hard, but we need to keep moving in life,” he noted. He also shared advice from his mission commander, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson: “The only constant in spaceflight is change.” Shukla embraced the lesson, adding, “I believe it applies to life as well,” and complemented his reflection with a line from the Bollywood movie Swades: “Yun hi chala chal rahi - jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya” – loosely translated as “just keep walking, traveller – life is a carriage, and time is the wheel.”

Union MoS for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh tweets, "A moment of pride for India! A moment of glory for ISRO! A moment of gratitude to the dispensation that facilitated this under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. India’s Space glory touches the Indian soil… as the… pic.twitter.com/ZmfZyygKsc — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Family Excited for Reunion

The astronaut’s family is equally thrilled to reunite with him. Speaking to IANS, Shukla’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, expressed his excitement: “I am very excited. My son has successfully completed his mission and has come back. We are eagerly waiting to meet him in Delhi in the next few days.