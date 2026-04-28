Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Sikkim is portraying the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) at a time when attempts are being made to divide the country along linguistic and regional lines.





Addressing Sikkim's 50th Year of Statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, PM Modi noted an attempt to divide the nation on the lines of language, regionalism and social hierarchy and lauded the artists at the event for showcasing India's unity and diversity.





Congratulating the artists and choreographers behind the cultural performance at the stadium, he said, "Today we are celebrating 50 years of Sikkim. When an occasion is historic and takes place amidst such a divine atmosphere, its grandeur is magnified manifold. This stadium is filled with that wondrous aura. I congratulate the artists and choreographers. I want the media to show this event on repeat."





"Due to political interests, at a time when attempts are being made to sow divisions within the nation in forms of linguistic chauvinism, regionalism, and social hierarchy, Sikkim has today offered us a true glimpse of the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India). In this small programme, they beautifully showcased the diversity and unity of our nation," the Prime Minister added.





Hailing Sikkim's beauty, PM Modi referred to the state as "Purv ka garv" (the pride of the East).





He said, "The rain last night and the sunlight now. The hues of Sikkim are truly unique. Purv ka garv Sikkim (Sikkim is the pride of the East), Sikkim is the orchid garden. Its unparalleled beauty, the tranquility of this place, and the spiritual bliss. Such an experience is attained only through immense good fortune."





"Last time, I could not come due to bad weather and had to connect online. I was left with a lingering ache to come here. Whenever I met Prem Singh ji, my eyes would lower. Today, the wait is over," PM added.





On his two-day visit to the state, PM Modi appreciated the orchids and people of Sikkim for keeping the roads clean. He also urged tourists to visit Sikkim in record numbers this year.





PM Modi said, "I also visited the orchids. I spent more time there than in my schedule. To nature-loving tourists, I would say, if you have not seen Sikkim's orchids, you have not seen anything at all. This time, I am confident that Sikkim will break all records of tourism. In the orchid, I beheld that colour, that exuberance. My mind still remains immersed in it."





Recalling his roadshow on Monday, he said, "The best thing I liked during my roadshow was the cleanliness of the roads of Sikkim. I salute all of you for this. The people of Sikkim are true brand ambassadors of nature. Therefore, I urge the people of the country to visit Sikkim."





Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore at the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th Year of Statehood celebrations.





According to a press release by the PMO, these projects span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, and are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)