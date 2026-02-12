Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Hails Sitharaman's LS Speech On Budget As 'Comprehensive' Picture For Economic Transformation

PM Hails Sitharaman's LS Speech On Budget As 'Comprehensive' Picture For Economic Transformation

Sitharaman, in her speech, said the government has envisaged a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for the next financial year, up 7.7 per cent from the current fiscal ending March 31.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the Union Budget, saying she gave a comprehensive picture of how this year's budget will contribute to the nation’s economic transformation.

Sitharaman, in her speech, said the government has envisaged a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for the next financial year, up 7.7 per cent from the current fiscal ending March 31.

In a post on X, Modi said, "In her speech in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji gave a comprehensive picture of how this year's Budget will contribute to our nation's economic transformation. She emphasised Reform Express, the support to MSMEs, skilling, push to next-gen infrastructure, efforts to boost healthcare, education and more." The finance minister said the effective capital expenditure rises to Rs 17.1 lakh crore, which is 4.4 per cent of the GDP.

Besides, she said, the government is following the fiscal discipline and has projected the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of the GDP or Rs 16.95 lakh crore for FY27.

She further said that the focus on the reduction of the debt-to-GDP ratio is part of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM). 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sitharaman PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod
India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod
India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget