ABP Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi To Conduct Martial Arts Session For Northeast Students In Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to conduct a martial arts and self-defence session for a group of students from India’s Northeast in New Delhi, sources said.

A delegation of 18 students from the northeastern region has arrived in the capital to participate in the special interactive session, where Gandhi will demonstrate self-defence techniques.

Delegation Includes Male And Female Students

According to sources, the delegation comprises both male and female students, who attended the programme dressed in martial arts uniforms. The participants will take part in an interactive training session focused on learning basic self-defence techniques.

Members of Gandhi’s team are also present at the venue, and special arrangements have been made for the session.

Initiative Linked To Safety Concerns Of Northeast Students

The programme comes amid discussions over incidents of violence and attacks faced by students from the Northeast in different parts of the country. Gandhi has previously raised concerns about the safety and dignity of students from the region.

The training session is intended to boost the students’ confidence and encourage them to be prepared to protect themselves in challenging situations.

Rahul Gandhi’s Background In Aikido

Rahul Gandhi has long been associated with martial arts and holds a black belt in Aikido, a traditional Japanese martial art focused on self-defence and balance.

Aikido is widely believed to have evolved from Jujutsu and teaches practitioners to use an opponent’s strength against them rather than relying solely on force.

Interaction With Students Also Planned

Sources said Gandhi will demonstrate some basic self-defence techniques during the session and also interact with the students. Discussions may include their experiences, challenges they face, and issues concerning youth from the Northeast.

The initiative is also intended to convey a broader message that students from any part of the country should feel safe and respected while studying in other states.

On February 27, Gandhi had also met a delegation of 18 students from the Northeast. During that interaction, the students shared their experiences and concerns, particularly regarding incidents of discrimination or violence.

At the time, the Congress leader assured them that he would continue to raise issues related to their safety and dignity.

(With inputs from Mohit Dubey)