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HomeElectionDMK-Led Alliance To Hold Statewide Protest On March 15 Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

DMK-Led Alliance To Hold Statewide Protest On March 15 Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu will protest on March 15 against the NDA government's alleged mismanagement causing LPG cylinder shortages nationwide.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Chennai, Mar 14 (PTI) The DMK-led SPA in Tamil Nadu will hold a statewide protest on March 15 criticising the ruling NDA government over shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the country.

Due to the NDA government's wrong policy and the lack of precautionary measures, there is currently a shortage of domestic and commercial gas cylinders across the country, causing great hardship to people, the Secular Progressive Alliance alleged in a statement here.

Observing that Tamil Nadu is rich in industrial resources and where many MSME enterprises face severe impact due to the issue, it said Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action and rectify the situation.

"However, the NDA government has not taken proper steps to allay the fears among the people and normalise the situation," it said.

In addition, the Centre has stopped releasing of funds for education and it continues to refuse permission for any development projects like the providing metro rail in Coimbatore and Madurai.

A protest will be held on behalf of the SPA on March 15 at 10.30 am in all the districts across Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

SPA constituents include Congress, Left parties and the VCK. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the DMK-led SPA protesting on March 15?

The SPA is protesting to criticize the NDA government for the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the country and the impact on people and businesses.

What specific issues are being raised by the SPA?

The SPA highlights the shortage of domestic and commercial gas cylinders, lack of action from the NDA government, stopped education funds, and refusal of development projects.

When and where will the SPA protest take place?

The statewide protest will be held on March 15 at 10:30 am in all districts across Tamil Nadu.

Which parties are part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA)?

The SPA constituents include the Congress, Left parties, and the VCK.

Published at : 14 Mar 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA LPG NDA गठबंधन DMK Tamil NAdu
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