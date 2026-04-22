Kashmir Tourism Rebounds A Year After Pahalgam Attack, 39 Spots Reopen Under Guard

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmir tourism cautiously reopens after a deadly terror attack.

Security is heightened across key tourist zones, including Pahalgam.

Tulip gardens and other attractions are drawing visitors again.

Investigations continue, with charges filed against several accused groups.

Kashmir tourism revival after Pahalgam attack: The scars of last year’s deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, are still visible—but so is a determined push toward recovery. Authorities had shut down 48 tourist spots in the immediate aftermath; now, 39 of them have resumed operations, signaling a cautious reopening of the Valley’s tourism sector.

Security Blanket Tightens Across Key Tourist Zones

In contrast to the chaos during the attack—when security forces took over 25 minutes to reach the scene—the situation today is markedly different. The 5-kilometer route from Pahalgam town to the scenic meadow of Baisaran is now under constant watch. Armed personnel from CRPF and local police patrol the stretch round-the-clock, preventing any unauthorized movement, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

Despite restrictions, tourists continue to flock to the region. Horse rides along the Baisaran road remain popular, even as access to the meadow itself is barred. Local businesses are witnessing a revival, with hotels reopening and shops buzzing again. Officials say toll revenue at the town’s entry checkpoint has surged threefold since early March.

Tulip Bloom Draws Crowds Amid Heightened Vigilance

Spring brought with it a vibrant display at the famed Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, where 1.8 million tulips blossomed earlier this season. Opened on March 16, the garden attracted approximately 252,000 visitors before closing as the flowers wilted.

Security remained a top priority throughout the season, with at least 20 personnel stationed across its three entry gates. Officials highlighted that safety arrangements this year were among the most stringent ever implemented at the venue.

Sonmarg and Badamwari Signal Tourism Comeback

Further north, Sonmarg—known for its lush meadows and snow-capped peaks—initially saw a dip in visitor numbers following the attack. However, the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel in January 2025 has improved accessibility, drawing tourists back. Pony rides to the snow-covered Thajiwas Glacier have resumed, offering visitors a glimpse of the region’s natural beauty.

Meanwhile, Badamwari Garden was among the earliest sites to reopen. Nestled at the foothills of Koh-e-Maran, the garden saw almond blossoms arrive sooner than usual this year. Security deployment here includes multiple patrol vehicles and dozens of personnel maintaining vigilance throughout the day.

Memorial, Investigations and the Road Ahead

A memorial now stands in Pahalgam, honoring the victims—25 tourists and a local pony handler—who lost their lives in the April 22 tragedy. As the first anniversary nears, security has been further reinforced across Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack dealt a severe blow to the region’s tourism-driven economy, but recovery efforts are underway under the leadership of Omar Abdullah and the National Conference government.

Investigations continue, with the National Investigation Agency filing charges against seven accused, including Pakistan-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front. Although the three militants directly involved were eliminated months after the attack, authorities remain vigilant against any lingering threats.