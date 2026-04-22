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HomeNewsIndiaKashmir Tourism Rebounds A Year After Pahalgam Attack, 39 Spots Reopen Under Guard

Kashmir Tourism Rebounds A Year After Pahalgam Attack, 39 Spots Reopen Under Guard

Kashmir tourism shows signs of revival months after the Pahalgam terror attack, with reopened destinations and intensified security restoring confidence.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kashmir tourism cautiously reopens after a deadly terror attack.
  • Security is heightened across key tourist zones, including Pahalgam.
  • Tulip gardens and other attractions are drawing visitors again.
  • Investigations continue, with charges filed against several accused groups.

Kashmir tourism revival after Pahalgam attack: The scars of last year’s deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, are still visible—but so is a determined push toward recovery. Authorities had shut down 48 tourist spots in the immediate aftermath; now, 39 of them have resumed operations, signaling a cautious reopening of the Valley’s tourism sector.

Security Blanket Tightens Across Key Tourist Zones

In contrast to the chaos during the attack—when security forces took over 25 minutes to reach the scene—the situation today is markedly different. The 5-kilometer route from Pahalgam town to the scenic meadow of Baisaran is now under constant watch. Armed personnel from CRPF and local police patrol the stretch round-the-clock, preventing any unauthorized movement, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

Despite restrictions, tourists continue to flock to the region. Horse rides along the Baisaran road remain popular, even as access to the meadow itself is barred. Local businesses are witnessing a revival, with hotels reopening and shops buzzing again. Officials say toll revenue at the town’s entry checkpoint has surged threefold since early March.

Tulip Bloom Draws Crowds Amid Heightened Vigilance

Spring brought with it a vibrant display at the famed Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, where 1.8 million tulips blossomed earlier this season. Opened on March 16, the garden attracted approximately 252,000 visitors before closing as the flowers wilted.

Security remained a top priority throughout the season, with at least 20 personnel stationed across its three entry gates. Officials highlighted that safety arrangements this year were among the most stringent ever implemented at the venue.

Sonmarg and Badamwari Signal Tourism Comeback

Further north, Sonmarg—known for its lush meadows and snow-capped peaks—initially saw a dip in visitor numbers following the attack. However, the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel in January 2025 has improved accessibility, drawing tourists back. Pony rides to the snow-covered Thajiwas Glacier have resumed, offering visitors a glimpse of the region’s natural beauty.

Meanwhile, Badamwari Garden was among the earliest sites to reopen. Nestled at the foothills of Koh-e-Maran, the garden saw almond blossoms arrive sooner than usual this year. Security deployment here includes multiple patrol vehicles and dozens of personnel maintaining vigilance throughout the day.

Memorial, Investigations and the Road Ahead

A memorial now stands in Pahalgam, honoring the victims—25 tourists and a local pony handler—who lost their lives in the April 22 tragedy. As the first anniversary nears, security has been further reinforced across Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack dealt a severe blow to the region’s tourism-driven economy, but recovery efforts are underway under the leadership of Omar Abdullah and the National Conference government.

Investigations continue, with the National Investigation Agency filing charges against seven accused, including Pakistan-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front. Although the three militants directly involved were eliminated months after the attack, authorities remain vigilant against any lingering threats.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has tourism in Pahalgam been affected by the recent terror attack?

Following the attack, 48 tourist spots were shut down. Now, 39 of them have reopened, indicating a cautious recovery for the region's tourism sector.

What security measures are in place in key tourist zones in Pahalgam?

The route from Pahalgam town to Baisaran is under constant security surveillance by CRPF and local police. Baisaran itself is currently off-limits until officially reopened.

What was the visitor turnout at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden this season?

The garden, which opened on March 16, attracted approximately 252,000 visitors before closing. Security was significantly heightened this year.

Has accessibility to Sonmarg improved recently?

Yes, the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel in January 2025 has improved accessibility, leading to an increase in tourist numbers. Pony rides to Thajiwas Glacier have resumed.

What is the current status of the investigation into the Pahalgam attack?

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against seven accused, including Pakistan-based groups. While the militants involved were eliminated, authorities remain vigilant.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Sonmarg Pahalgam Attack Baisaran Kashmir Tourism Revival
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