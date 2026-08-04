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English NewsNewsIndiaOpposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft Issue

Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft Issue

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex on Tuesday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" against student protesters.

Carrying placards against the government, MPs protested in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor' and 'Amit Shah jawaab do' raised.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and "theft" that took place later.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose, RJD's Sanjay Yadav and Manoj Jha, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'Why Amit Shah absent from Parliament', and raised slogans against the Home Minister.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders met in Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex, and vowed to corner the government on the two issues of "chhanda chori" and "police excesses" against students.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Jharkhand News: Student Protest Puts Hemant Soren Government Under Pressure

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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