Vijay's Party Moves NCW Against Stalin Over Remarks On Trisha, Plans Statewide Protest

Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) over allegedly objectionable remarks made by Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin about actor Trisha during a public rally.

Describing the comments as "offensive" and "deeply disturbing", the party has urged the NCW to take action against the former Deputy Chief Minister. TVK has also announced plans to organise statewide protests against the DMK leader.

The controversy stems from a protest meeting held in Thanjavur on Monday over the Cauvery water dispute. During his address, Udhayanidhi criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had failed to receive Cauvery water while the state government remained indifferent.

The situation escalated when members of the audience shouted "Trisha, Trisha". Interrupting his speech, Udhayanidhi responded with what his critics have described as a vulgar double entendre, triggering sharp political reactions.

In its complaint to the NCW, TVK alleged that Udhayanidhi used "offensive, double-meaning remarks and vulgar innuendos" directed at a well-known female public figure after being prompted by the crowd.

The party argued that such remarks, made from a prominent political platform, contribute to the normalisation of the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public life.

TVK further stated that the comments fell far short of the standards of conduct expected from public representatives and requested the women's panel to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and issue a notice to Udhayanidhi.

Besides seeking intervention from the NCW, the party has demanded that the DMK leader issue an unconditional public apology for his remarks. It has also called for a police case to be registered against him, alleging that the comments amounted to outraging the modesty of a woman.

The remarks have drawn criticism from both TVK and the BJP. TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan condemned the comments, calling them "absolutely disgusting" and saying they reflected a decline in political standards and public discourse.