India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBooking A Cab In UP? New Policy Brings Big Relief For Users With Fare Cap, Fines & Insurance Cover

Booking A Cab In UP? New Policy Brings Big Relief For Users With Fare Cap, Fines & Insurance Cover

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 09:58 PM (IST)

Cab commuters in Uttar Pradesh could soon benefit from a new aggregator policy aimed at regulating app-based taxi services.

The state government is set to implement the policy, which seeks to tighten rules for cab aggregators and address issues such as arbitrary fare hikes, booking cancellations and passenger safety.

Cap On Surge Pricing

Under the new policy, cab aggregators will no longer be able to impose unrestricted surge pricing during periods of high demand, such as heavy rainfall or peak office hours.

The Transport Department is introducing a fixed fare limit, under which companies will not be allowed to charge more than 50 per cent above the base fare, even during peak hours.

The move is expected to provide relief to passengers who often face steep fare increases during busy periods.

Penalties For Booking Cancellations

The policy also introduces new rules governing ride cancellations.

If a driver accepts a booking and later cancels the ride without a valid reason, the driver will be required to pay the full fare for that trip.

Drivers who fail to reach the pickup location on time after accepting a booking will face a minimum penalty of ₹100.

Passengers will also be subject to penalties. A passenger who cancels a booked ride will be fined ₹100.

Insurance Cover For Drivers

The policy also includes provisions for the welfare of cab drivers.

Cab aggregators will be required to provide social security benefits, including a minimum health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh and term insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for all drivers.

Zero-Tolerance Policy On Passenger Safety

The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed stricter safety measures under the new policy.

A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against drivers found consuming alcohol while on duty, and strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the rule.

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

India
Booking A Cab In UP? New Policy Brings Big Relief For Users With Fare Cap, Fines & Insurance Cover
Booking A Cab In UP? New Policy Brings Big Relief For Users With Fare Cap, Fines & Insurance Cover
India
Punjab Congress Feud Escalates Despite Baghel's Efforts; Warring Responds To 'Compromising' Remark
Punjab Congress Feud Escalates Despite Baghel's Constant Efforts
India
Ram Temple CEO Selection Process Explained: Eligibility, Experience, Last Date To Apply
Ram Temple CEO Selection Process Explained: Eligibility, Experience, Last Date To Apply
India
'Opposition Is Speaking Nonsense': BJP Responds To RJD-Congress In Bankipur Candidate Controversy
'Opposition Is Speaking Nonsense': BJP Responds To Bankipur Candidate Controversy

Videos

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit
PM Modi News: Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi in Auckland, Crowd Raises Slogans of Modi Modi
UP News: Lalita Gautam Case Sparks Dalit Politics Row, Parties Attack Yogi Govt Over Meerut Police Action
Punjab Politics: Channi Camp Holds Key Meeting With Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Rift Intensifies in Chandigarh
Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget