Hyderabad Student Missing In Finland Found Dead After Two Months

The student was Manideep Reddy, an 18-year-old from Hyderabad studying Software and Systems Engineering at LUT University in Finland. He went missing on May 5th.
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Hyderabad Student Missing In Finland Found Dead After 2 Months; Family Suspects 'Suspicious Death'
Hyderabad student Manideep Reddy, missing in Finland since May 5, was found dead in the sea near Helsinki. His family suspects foul play, seeks a thorough probe and Centre's help to travel to Finland.
- Hyderabad student Manideep Reddy's body found in Helsinki sea.
- Finnish police stopped communication on case after May 29.
- Family seeks government help for Finland travel, thorough inquiry.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was the student found deceased in Finland?
Where was Manideep Reddy's body found?
Manideep Reddy's body was recovered from the sea in Helsinki. This information was shared with his family by the Indian Embassy in Finland.
What are the family's concerns regarding Manideep Reddy's death?
The family suspects a 'suspicious death' and believes Finnish authorities have not thoroughly investigated the circumstances. They allege attempts to portray it as a natural death.
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