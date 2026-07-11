PM Modi To Flag Off India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Train On July 17: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India launches first indigenous hydrogen train July 17.

Train will operate Jind-Sonipat route, covering 89 kilometres.

Features 10 coaches, 75 kmph speed, producing zero emissions.

India is set to mark a major milestone in its railway network with the launch of its first indigenous hydrogen-powered train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first homegrown hydrogen train from Jind in Haryana on July 17. The train will operate as a special inaugural service on the Jind-Sonipat section.

With the launch, India joins a select group of countries, including Japan, the United States, Canada and South Korea, where hydrogen-powered trains are already in use.

Route And Timings

The inaugural hydrogen train will cover a distance of 89 kilometres between Jind City and Sonipat in approximately two hours.

The train will halt at 12 stations:

Jind City (Origin)

Pandu Pindara

Lalit Khera

Bhambhewa

Ishapur Kheri

Butana

Khandrai

Gohana

Rabhra

Lath

Mohana

Barwasni

Sonipat

Train No. 74010 will depart from Jind Railway Station at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat Railway Station at 9:40 am.

The return service, Train No. 74009, will leave Sonipat Railway Station at 10:40 am and reach Jind at 1:00 pm.

Key Features Of India's First Hydrogen Train

The train will have 10 coaches with 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of around 2,600.

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Although the train has successfully completed trials at a maximum speed of 120 kmph, its operational speed has been approved at 75 kmph by the Railway Board.

The train will have a power capacity of 2,400 kilowatts and will be equipped with a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

Specifications:

Total coaches: 10

Seating capacity: 682

Total passenger capacity: Around 2,600

Operational speed: 75 kmph

Maximum speed: 120 kmph

How Hydrogen Trains Work

Hydrogen-powered trains, also known as "Hydrail" or "H-Trains", are considered a cleaner alternative to diesel locomotives on non-electrified railway routes.

The trains generate electricity through a chemical reaction in hydrogen fuel cells. The process does not produce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and releases only water vapour, making it an environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Regular Passenger Services Yet To Be Announced

According to a senior Railway official, the train will operate as a special inaugural service on July 17.

A decision on the commencement of regular passenger services has not yet been taken.

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