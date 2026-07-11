India's first indigenous hydrogen-powered train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jind, Haryana, on July 17. It will operate as a special inaugural service on the Jind-Sonipat section.
PM Modi To Flag Off India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Train On July 17: All You Need To Know
With the launch, India joins a select group of countries, including Japan, the United States, Canada and South Korea, where hydrogen-powered trains are already in use.
- India launches first indigenous hydrogen train July 17.
- Train will operate Jind-Sonipat route, covering 89 kilometres.
- Features 10 coaches, 75 kmph speed, producing zero emissions.
India is set to mark a major milestone in its railway network with the launch of its first indigenous hydrogen-powered train.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first homegrown hydrogen train from Jind in Haryana on July 17. The train will operate as a special inaugural service on the Jind-Sonipat section.
With the launch, India joins a select group of countries, including Japan, the United States, Canada and South Korea, where hydrogen-powered trains are already in use.
Route And Timings
The inaugural hydrogen train will cover a distance of 89 kilometres between Jind City and Sonipat in approximately two hours.
The train will halt at 12 stations:
- Jind City (Origin)
- Pandu Pindara
- Lalit Khera
- Bhambhewa
- Ishapur Kheri
- Butana
- Khandrai
- Gohana
- Rabhra
- Lath
- Mohana
- Barwasni
- Sonipat
Train No. 74010 will depart from Jind Railway Station at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat Railway Station at 9:40 am.
The return service, Train No. 74009, will leave Sonipat Railway Station at 10:40 am and reach Jind at 1:00 pm.
Key Features Of India's First Hydrogen Train
The train will have 10 coaches with 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of around 2,600.
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Although the train has successfully completed trials at a maximum speed of 120 kmph, its operational speed has been approved at 75 kmph by the Railway Board.
The train will have a power capacity of 2,400 kilowatts and will be equipped with a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.
Specifications:
- Total coaches: 10
- Seating capacity: 682
- Total passenger capacity: Around 2,600
- Operational speed: 75 kmph
- Maximum speed: 120 kmph
How Hydrogen Trains Work
Hydrogen-powered trains, also known as "Hydrail" or "H-Trains", are considered a cleaner alternative to diesel locomotives on non-electrified railway routes.
The trains generate electricity through a chemical reaction in hydrogen fuel cells. The process does not produce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and releases only water vapour, making it an environmentally friendly mode of transport.
Regular Passenger Services Yet To Be Announced
According to a senior Railway official, the train will operate as a special inaugural service on July 17.
A decision on the commencement of regular passenger services has not yet been taken.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will India's first hydrogen train be launched?
How do hydrogen trains work and what are their environmental benefits?
Hydrogen-powered trains generate electricity through a chemical reaction in hydrogen fuel cells. This process releases only water vapor, producing no CO₂ emissions and making them a cleaner alternative to diesel locomotives.
What is the passenger capacity and operational speed of the new hydrogen train?
The train has 10 coaches with 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of around 2,600. Its approved operational speed is 75 kmph, though it achieved 120 kmph in trials.
When will regular passenger services for the hydrogen train begin?
The train will operate as a special inaugural service on July 17. A decision regarding the commencement of regular passenger services has not yet been taken by Railway officials.