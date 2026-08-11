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English NewsNewsIndiaBuckets Placed To Check Seepage At Ajanta Caves; ASI Says Paintings Safe

Buckets Placed To Check Seepage At Ajanta Caves; ASI Says Paintings Safe

ASI Deputy Superintendent Dr Shilpa Jamgade told reporters that the issue crops up during heavy rains.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 11:04 AM (IST)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A viral video showed buckets placed to collect water seeping from the roof of the world‑famous Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, prompting the ASI to clarify that the sculptures inside face no danger.

Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, house paintings and sculptures on the life of Lord Buddha.

Seepage has developed in parts of some caves, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities have placed buckets to collect the dripping water. A video of it went viral on social media on Monday.

ASI Deputy Superintendent Dr Shilpa Jamgade told reporters that the issue crops up during heavy rains.

"Ajanta Caves are rock-cut. When heavy rain occurs, water comes down from the cavities of the rocks. As a precaution, we have to place buckets there so that the tourists do not slip. As of now, there is no danger to the paintings in the caves because of this," she said.

"We also have drains above the caves that are cleaned periodically so that the water does not enter the cavities," she added. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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