Akhilesh Yadav Attacks UP Govt Over Noida Workers' Protest, Calls ‘Conspiracy’ Claim A Cover-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government forms committee to engage with workers and resolve dispute.

A political storm has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the state government of misleading the public over the recent labour unrest in Noida Phase 2. He dismissed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that the protests were part of a larger conspiracy, arguing that the administration was attempting to deflect attention from its own shortcomings.

“The Uttar Pradesh government ranks number one when it comes to lying. The Chief Minister claims this is a conspiracy, but if it truly is, did his intelligence wing also accompany him to Bengal to campaign? By labelling this a ‘conspiracy,’ they are merely attempting to hide their own failures. Given the current high inflation, it is only natural for labourers to come forward with their demands. The committee formed today to engage in dialogue with the labourers could have been constituted much earlier,” he said, as per ANI.

Protest Brings Traffic To A Standstill

The agitation by factory workers led to widespread disruption across Noida and adjoining areas. Major routes, particularly near the Delhi-Noida border, witnessed long traffic snarls during peak hours, leaving commuters stranded for extended periods. Congestion was especially severe along National Highway 9, with vehicle queues stretching for kilometres.

Authorities responded by tightening security at key entry points into Delhi, as thousands of workers from multiple industrial units gathered, raising slogans and pressing for demands such as wage hikes and better working conditions.

Govt, Opposition Clash Over Handling

While the opposition blamed the administration for failing to address workers’ concerns in time, Chief Minister Adityanath maintained that the unrest was orchestrated to disrupt the state’s development trajectory.

Adding to the criticism, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai described visuals from outside the Motherson facility as deeply concerning. He pointed to rising prices and alleged labour exploitation as key drivers behind the protests, arguing that economic distress was pushing workers onto the streets.

Industry Responds, Denies Major Impact

At the centre of the controversy, Samvardhana Motherson clarified that the issue extends beyond a single firm and reflects a wider labour concern affecting multiple industries in Noida and other cities.

In its official communication, the company stated: “This is a broader labour issue affecting multiple industries in Noida and some other cities, driven by misinformation being spread about wage revisions.”

The company maintained that it remains compliant with all legal requirements and reported no significant disruption to its operations, while emphasising that employee safety remains a top priority.

FIR Filed Over Social Media Claims

Meanwhile, Noida Police have registered a case against two Congress social media coordinators over claims circulated online regarding casualties during the protest. According to officials, the posts alleged deaths and injuries, which authorities have termed unverified.

Panel Formed To Address Crisis

With tensions escalating, the state government has stepped in to initiate dialogue. Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the formation of a committee to engage with workers and resolve the dispute.

The panel, led by senior officials including the Industrial Development Commissioner, will also include representatives from labour unions and industry bodies, signalling an attempt to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.