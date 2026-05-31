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HomeNewsIndiaUP: Three of family arrested for harassing woman, driving her to attempt suicide

UP: Three of family arrested for harassing woman, driving her to attempt suicide

Meerut (UP), May 30 (PTI): Police here have arrested a man and two members of his family for allegedly harassing and molesting a young woman, apparently driving her to attempt suicide, officials said on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 May 2026 01:13 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), May 30 (PTI): Police here have arrested a man and two members of his family for allegedly harassing and molesting a young woman, apparently driving her to attempt suicide, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the victim's family members lodged a complaint at TP Nagar police station on May 28, alleging that a young man named Aditya had been stalking their 18-year-old daughter and molesting her.

They alleged that whenever she resisted, he would use various mobile numbers to verbally abuse her and issue death threats.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections.

Police said following the registration of the case, the accused Aditya, his mother Surendri and sister Archana allegedly coerced the victim and her family to withdraw the complaint.

It is alleged that due to continuous mental harassment, the young woman consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to commit suicide. A separate case has been registered in connection with this incident.

Police arrested all three accused on Saturday.

According to police, during interrogation, Aditya admitted to stalking the young woman, harassing her via mobile phone, and subjecting her to mental pressure.

Further, allegations regarding the accused pressuring the victim and her family to withdraw the case have also been corroborated, police said. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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