Nitish Kumar Enters Rajya Sabha, Takes Oath Amid Bihar Leadership Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Bihar government formation expected after mid-April.

Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath Live: Veteran leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, marking a significant shift in Bihar’s political landscape as the ruling alliance prepares for a leadership transition in the state.

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As RS MP

Senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, arrived in New Delhi ahead of the ceremony, underlining the importance of the occasion for the state’s ruling coalition.

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha.



(Video Source: Sansad TV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/ZFbf761Wrm — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha ahead of Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha oath, told PTI, "The Chief Minister of Bihar is taking the oath today. The people of Bihar deeply respect him for his contribution to the state's development and for accelerating the pace of progress. The people of Bihar hold him in high regard, and the state feels proud of him. Everyone is wholeheartedly congratulating Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji for once again becoming a member of the Upper House, and people feel proud of this achievement."

Kumar Steps Down From State Role Ahead Of Transition

Following his election to the Upper House, Nitish Kumar had resigned from his position as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30, paving the way for a reconfiguration of leadership in the state.

Nitin Nabin, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserted that there is complete consensus within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regarding the upcoming appointment of a new Chief Minister.

NDA Leaders Emphasise Unity

As speculation grows over who will take charge in Bihar, leaders within the NDA have stressed unity and continuity in governance. The transition, they maintain, is being handled in a coordinated manner without internal discord.

Vijay Choudhary reiterated that the alliance remains committed to building on the governance framework associated with Nitish Kumar’s tenure.

Political Veteran’s Journey Marks New Chapter

Nitish Kumar, widely regarded as Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister, began his political career in 1985 as an MLA and later held key positions at the national level, including serving as a Union Minister in the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He first became Chief Minister in 2005 and has since played a central role in shaping Bihar’s political and developmental trajectory, earning a reputation as one of India’s most experienced politicians.

Govt Formation Process Likely After Mid-April

Earlier, Sanjay Jha of the Janata Dal (United) indicated that the process of forming a new government in Bihar would begin after April 13. With Kumar now sworn into the Rajya Sabha, the transition appears imminent.

The coming days are expected to bring clarity on Bihar’s next Chief Minister, even as the NDA projects confidence in a seamless shift that preserves both stability and its long-standing alliance dynamics.