Nitish Kumar Elected Unopposed As JDU President For 4th Consecutive Term

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 24 (ANI): Janta United Dal Chief Nitish Kumar has been elected unopposed as the President of the Janata Dal (United), the party announced on Tuesday.



A press conference regarding the election will be held at 2:30 PM at the party office in Delhi.



"After the time for withdrawal of nomination, since the nomination of only Shri Nitish Kumar is remaining with the Returning Officer, the Returning Officer, Shri Aneel Prasad Hegde (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha), will be issuing the certificate of election of Shri Nitish Kumar today at 2:30 PM," the party said in a statement.



Party Working President and Rajya Sabha (Leader of Parliamentary Party) Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union Minister, Government of India, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister, Government of Bihar, Shri Shrawan Kumar, and other senior party leaders will be present on the occasion. The party requested the media to be present for the event.



Earlier, Multiple leaders of the Janata Dal (United) filed the nomination for the post of the party's president on behalf of Nitish Kumar, with him set to lead the party at the national level for the fourth consecutive term. The Rajya Sabha MP is currently in Delhi after being elected in the Upper House recently.



JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the development, noting that the move follows a collective request from party members to see the veteran leader remain at the helm of the organisation.



Sanjay Kumar Jha, while talking to the reporters, said on March 19, "We have filed a nomination on behalf of Nitish Kumar for him to become the National President (of the party)..The last day of nomination is 22 March..."



Ram Nath Thakur while speaking to ANI said, "Nitish Kumar is our guardian and a senior leader of the party... Workers wished for his nomination. He will contribute to the party as well as keep an eye on the progress of Bihar."



Meanwhile, on March 18 , Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that he did not participate in the latest membership drive of the party, clarifying that there is no personal friction between him and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to the Rajya Sabha seat allocation.



Tyagi, a founding member of the party since its inception, maintained that his "relationship with Nitish Kumar and the Bihar JDU remains the same".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)