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English NewsNewsIndiaIs Nitish Kumar Headed For Deputy PM Role? JD(U) Makes Fresh Pitch Amid Cabinet Rejig Buzz

Is Nitish Kumar Headed For Deputy PM Role? JD(U) Makes Fresh Pitch Amid Cabinet Rejig Buzz

Nitish Kumar Deputy Prime Minister: JD(U) has joined the RJD in demanding that Nitish Kumar be made Deputy Prime Minister, citing his decades of governance and central experience.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JD(U) MLA urges Nitish Kumar's appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.
  • RJD leader backs Nitish Kumar for Deputy Prime Minister role.
  • Both parties cite Kumar's vast administrative experience for position.
  • Demands arise amidst speculation of Union Cabinet expansion.

Nitish Kumar Deputy Prime Minister: Calls for former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be appointed Deputy Prime Minister have gathered momentum, with the Janata Dal (United) now joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in backing the proposal amid speculation over a possible expansion of the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet. JD(U) MLA Pankaj Mishra said Nitish Kumar's long administrative experience at both the state and central levels makes him a suitable candidate for the country's second-highest executive post.

JD(U) Says Nitish Kumar Deserves 'Rightful Respect'

Speaking to ABP News, JD(U) legislator Pankaj Mishra said Nitish Kumar should be appointed Deputy Prime Minister, asserting that the people of Bihar also support the idea. Highlighting Kumar's political career, Mishra said the veteran leader served as Bihar Chief Minister for nearly two decades and had also worked as a Union minister before leading the state.

"I have heard that the Modi cabinet will be expanded. Nitish Kumar has already been a minister at the Centre. Therefore, he should be made the Deputy PM. That would be the appropriate respect," the JD(U) MLA said.

He added that Nitish Kumar possesses the experience and administrative credentials required for a larger national role.

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RJD Also Demands Deputy PM Role For Nitish Kumar

The JD(U)'s demand comes shortly after senior RJD leader Mukesh Roshan made a similar pitch, urging the Centre to entrust Nitish Kumar with a significant role in national politics.

Roshan suggested that apart from appointing Kumar as Deputy Prime Minister, he should also be given charge of key ministries such as Agriculture or Railways. According to the RJD leader, such a move would be a matter of pride for Bihar.

The convergence of views from both the ruling JD(U) and opposition RJD has added a fresh political dimension to discussions surrounding the anticipated cabinet expansion.

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Cabinet Expansion Speculation Fuels Political Buzz

The demand comes amid speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon expand his Union Council of Ministers. Nitish Kumar, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha member and heads the JD(U), resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on April 14, 2026, after being elected to the Upper House on April 10.

Samrat Chaudhary took oath as Bihar Chief Minister on April 15, marking the first time the BJP assumed the state's top post.

While neither the BJP nor the central government has responded to the demands made by JD(U) and RJD leaders, the calls have intensified political discussions over Nitish Kumar's future role at the national level. Any decision regarding his induction into the Union Cabinet would ultimately rest with the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which parties are pushing for Nitish Kumar to be Deputy Prime Minister?

Both the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are supporting the proposal for Nitish Kumar to be appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Why is Nitish Kumar considered a suitable candidate for Deputy Prime Minister?

Supporters cite his extensive administrative experience at both state and central levels. He served as Bihar Chief Minister for nearly two decades and previously as a Union minister.

What is fueling the calls for Nitish Kumar's appointment as Deputy Prime Minister?

The demands emerged amid speculation about a potential expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Council of Ministers.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
JDU Pankaj Mishra RJD NITISH KUMAR 'Narendra Modi' Deputy Prime Minister Nitish Kumar Deputy Prime Minister
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