US-Iran Talks In Doha Yield Breakthrough With $3 Billion Fund Release, Direct Hotline Agreed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran, US established mechanism for monitoring diplomatic agreement.

Three billion dollars in frozen Iranian funds released for humanitarian aid.

Qatar continues mediating; Strait of Hormuz remains disputed.

Iran US Talks: Iran has established an official communication mechanism with the United States to document and report any violations of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking another step in ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two countries. The development comes roughly two weeks after the agreement was signed with the objective of reducing hostilities and preventing further escalation involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The announcement was made by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi after indirect technical-level discussions held in Doha, Qatar. The talks focused on financial arrangements and security-related matters as both sides continued negotiations through intermediaries.

“During the meetings with Qatari officials, including the Central Bank, a number of issues related to the expenditure of part of the initial $6bn were reviewed,” Gharibabadi stated, as reported by Al Jazeera. He added that Iran would use part of the frozen assets to purchase essential goods, noting, “It was agreed that, based on the needs communicated by our country, the required goods would be purchased and made available to Iran.”

Humanitarian Aid Package Advances

One of the key outcomes of the recent negotiations has been the release of $3 billion from a larger pool of $6 billion in Iranian oil revenues that had remained under restrictions.

The funds were originally frozen in South Korean banks due to US sanctions before being transferred to Qatar's central bank. However, they were again placed under restrictions following heightened regional tensions. The latest agreement allows half of the amount to be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes, including the purchase of food, medicine and other essential supplies.

Iran's negotiating team reportedly included specialists from the banking and agricultural sectors, underlining Tehran's intention to channel the money toward humanitarian imports. US officials, meanwhile, have maintained that the financial relief remains linked to continued diplomatic engagement and compliance with the broader agreement.

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Qatar Continues Mediation

Qatar has remained a central mediator in the diplomatic process, with Pakistan also contributing to efforts aimed at keeping negotiations on track. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said the discussions had shown “positive progress,” while indicating that negotiations would resume after the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader.

As part of the mediation efforts, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the next phase of the diplomatic initiative and reaffirm Doha's role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

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Strait Of Hormuz Dispute, Oil market remain in focus

Despite signs of progress, significant differences remain unresolved, particularly over maritime policies in the Strait of Hormuz. US negotiators continue to urge Iran to end its maritime toll system, arguing that broader sanctions relief would deliver greater long-term economic gains.

Expressing optimism over the diplomatic process, President Donald Trump told reporters, “We hit them very hard… but we’re getting along very well,” suggesting confidence that discussions on Iran's denuclearization could continue successfully.

At the same time, Vice President JD Vance warned that Washington could not guarantee avoiding renewed combat before the MoU's deadline, highlighting the fragile nature of the current agreement.