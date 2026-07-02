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English NewsNewsWorldUS-Iran Talks In Doha Yield Breakthrough With $3 Billion Fund Release, Direct Hotline Agreed

US-Iran Talks In Doha Yield Breakthrough With $3 Billion Fund Release, Direct Hotline Agreed

Iran US Talks: Iran has created a formal channel with the US to report MoU violations as $3 billion in frozen funds is released for humanitarian needs.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran, US established mechanism for monitoring diplomatic agreement.
  • Three billion dollars in frozen Iranian funds released for humanitarian aid.
  • Qatar continues mediating; Strait of Hormuz remains disputed.

Iran US Talks: Iran has established an official communication mechanism with the United States to document and report any violations of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking another step in ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two countries. The development comes roughly two weeks after the agreement was signed with the objective of reducing hostilities and preventing further escalation involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The announcement was made by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi after indirect technical-level discussions held in Doha, Qatar. The talks focused on financial arrangements and security-related matters as both sides continued negotiations through intermediaries.

“During the meetings with Qatari officials, including the Central Bank, a number of issues related to the expenditure of part of the initial $6bn were reviewed,” Gharibabadi stated, as reported by Al Jazeera. He added that Iran would use part of the frozen assets to purchase essential goods, noting, “It was agreed that, based on the needs communicated by our country, the required goods would be purchased and made available to Iran.”

Humanitarian Aid Package Advances

One of the key outcomes of the recent negotiations has been the release of $3 billion from a larger pool of $6 billion in Iranian oil revenues that had remained under restrictions.

The funds were originally frozen in South Korean banks due to US sanctions before being transferred to Qatar's central bank. However, they were again placed under restrictions following heightened regional tensions. The latest agreement allows half of the amount to be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes, including the purchase of food, medicine and other essential supplies.

Iran's negotiating team reportedly included specialists from the banking and agricultural sectors, underlining Tehran's intention to channel the money toward humanitarian imports. US officials, meanwhile, have maintained that the financial relief remains linked to continued diplomatic engagement and compliance with the broader agreement.

ALSO READ: Iran Invites BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, Congress President Kharge To Khamenei's Funeral

Qatar Continues Mediation 

Qatar has remained a central mediator in the diplomatic process, with Pakistan also contributing to efforts aimed at keeping negotiations on track. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said the discussions had shown “positive progress,” while indicating that negotiations would resume after the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader.

As part of the mediation efforts, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the next phase of the diplomatic initiative and reaffirm Doha's role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

ALSO READ: 'Write This Letter To Pakistan': BJP Slams India-Pak Peace Appeal By Over 100 Eminent Citizens

Strait Of Hormuz Dispute, Oil market remain in focus

Despite signs of progress, significant differences remain unresolved, particularly over maritime policies in the Strait of Hormuz. US negotiators continue to urge Iran to end its maritime toll system, arguing that broader sanctions relief would deliver greater long-term economic gains.

Expressing optimism over the diplomatic process, President Donald Trump told reporters, “We hit them very hard… but we’re getting along very well,” suggesting confidence that discussions on Iran's denuclearization could continue successfully.

At the same time, Vice President JD Vance warned that Washington could not guarantee avoiding renewed combat before the MoU's deadline, highlighting the fragile nature of the current agreement.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the new communication mechanism between Iran and the US?

Iran established an official communication mechanism with the US to document and report any violations of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU). This aims to reduce hostilities and prevent escalation.

What were the main topics of discussion during the indirect technical-level talks in Doha?

The indirect talks in Doha focused on financial and security matters. Discussions reviewed the expenditure of part of the initial $6 billion in Iranian funds.

How much Iranian frozen assets were released, and for what use?

$3 billion from a $6 billion pool of Iranian oil revenues was released. The funds are for humanitarian purposes, such as purchasing food, medicine, and essential supplies.

Which countries are mediating the diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran?

Qatar is a central mediator in the diplomatic process between the US and Iran. Pakistan has also contributed to keeping negotiations on track.

What significant issue remains unresolved between the US and Iran despite the recent progress?

Significant differences remain unresolved, particularly concerning maritime policies in the Strait of Hormuz. US negotiators urge Iran to end its maritime toll system.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Qatar Donald Trump Iran Doha Talks United STates US Iran Talks
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