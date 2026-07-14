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English NewsNewsIndiaCan't Check Mileage At Home: Nitin Gadkari Reacts To E20 Petrol Mileage Concerns

Can't Check Mileage At Home: Nitin Gadkari Reacts To E20 Petrol Mileage Concerns

Gadkari said he said vehicles running on ethanol-blended petrol deliver mileage comparable to regular petrol in city driving conditions.

Written By : Megha Prasad |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed claims about reduced mileage in an exclusive interview with ABP News. While replying to Political Editor Megha Prasad on concerns of reduced mileage allegedly due to Ethanol-blended petrol, Gadkari said the average vehicle owner cannot accurately measure fuel efficiency on their own and should instead rely on tests conducted by authorised dealers.

"You and I can't check the mileage. A car's mileage can only be checked using a company-authorised dealer's machine," he said.

He reiterated that ethanol-blended petrol delivers mileage comparable to conventional petrol in city driving conditions, though highway fuel efficiency may be slightly lower because ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol.

Addressing concerns over fuel efficiency, he said vehicles running on ethanol-blended petrol deliver mileage comparable to regular petrol in city driving conditions. However, he acknowledged that mileage on highways may be slightly lower because ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol.

He urged people not to form opinions based on unverified claims circulating on social media.

Gadkari Warns Of Defamation Action

The Union minister also strongly denied allegations regarding the earnings of his son Nikhil Gadkari's company.

"The figures being circulated about my son Nikhil Gadkari's company's income and profits are completely incorrect. Wherever you have obtained these figures from, even if they are from Google, if they are repeated, I will file a defamation case and pursue the matter in court," he said.

Gadkari said the government's ethanol policy is part of its broader vision of building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), which he described as an extension of Mahatma Gandhi's vision of self-sufficiency.

According to him, reducing imports while promoting indigenous alternatives is intended to strengthen the country's economy, particularly by improving the financial condition of farmers and rural communities.

Company Will Bear Cost Of Damage

Responding to concerns about vehicle safety, Gadkari assured consumers that if ethanol-blended fuel causes any damage to a vehicle during the warranty period, the manufacturer and dealer would be responsible for repairs.

"If any damage occurs, the company will repair it. If consumers are not satisfied, they can also approach the consumer court," he said.

The minister added that his ministry has not received any official complaints related to ethanol-blended fuel so far. While around 53 videos on the subject have surfaced on social media, he said many contained misleading information.

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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
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