Mumbai’s First Non-AC Automatic Door Trains Ready For Trials, Focus On Passenger Safety

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Non-AC Mumbai local trains will feature automatic doors.

New coaches designed to enhance passenger safety, reduce falls.

Forced-air circulation system ensures comfortable ventilation inside.

Smart features include talk-back system, GPS info displays.

Mumbai Non-AC Automatic Door Trains: In a major shift for Mumbai’s suburban rail network, Indian Railways is set to roll out non-AC local trains equipped with automatic doors for the first time. Traditionally limited to premium air-conditioned services, this feature is now being extended to regular commuters through a newly designed “closed-door non-AC” rake.

The move is aimed at transforming daily travel on Mumbai’s lifeline, where overcrowding and open-door journeys have long posed serious safety risks.

Tackling Overcrowding & Passenger Safety

Mumbai’s suburban trains are among the busiest in the world, often forcing passengers to stand at open doorways during peak hours. This has led to frequent accidents, including falls from moving trains. To address this, the Railway Board has developed coaches where doors shut automatically, similar to Metro systems. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce mishaps linked to overcrowding and unsafe travel practices.

Ventilation System Designed For Comfort

One of the key challenges in introducing closed-door non-AC trains was maintaining airflow. To solve this, engineers have installed a forced-air circulation system that continuously pulls in fresh air from outside, ensuring better ventilation and more comfortable conditions inside the coaches.

This innovation aims to strike a balance between safety and affordability, allowing “General Class” passengers to benefit from enhanced features without paying high fares.

Built In Chennai, Trials In Mumbai Soon

The rake has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and is expected to begin trial runs on Mumbai’s suburban network shortly. If successful, more such trains could be introduced in phases.

Smart Features Enhance Commuter Experience

Apart from automatic doors, the train is equipped with several modern features. These include a “talk-back” system for emergencies, enabling passengers to communicate directly with the guard or motorman.

The interiors have also been upgraded with redesigned seating, LED lighting, and GPS-based passenger information systems that display real-time station updates.

Affordable Fares Expected

While the final fare structure is yet to be announced, officials suggest that ticket prices will remain accessible—likely aligned with existing first-class or second-class fares rather than the higher pricing of AC locals.

If the trials prove successful, the initiative could mark a turning point in modernising Mumbai’s suburban railway system, bringing improved safety and comfort to millions of daily commuters.