‘Mahabharat Will Look Very Small’: Supreme Court Remarks As Rani Kapur Files Fresh Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court likens Kapur family estate feud to

Rani Kapur seeks restraining order against daughter-in-law.

Mediation by former CJI Chandrachud continues amid dispute.

Trust dispute escalates with fresh allegations, legal filings.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made a striking observation while hearing the bitter legal battle surrounding the estimated Rs 30,000-crore Kapur family estate, saying the “Mahabharat will look very small” compared to the feud unfolding before it.

The remark was made by Justice J B Pardiwala during proceedings related to the ongoing dispute involving the RK Family Trust, as fresh allegations and counterclaims emerged between members of the Kapur family.

The latest hearing came after Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, approached the apex court with a new plea seeking to restrain Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, from handling the affairs of the RK Family Trust while mediation proceedings remain underway.

Supreme Court Lists Matter for May 14

A bench led by Justice Pardiwala heard the fresh application filed by 80-year-old Rani Kapur on May 12.

“We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it,” Justice Pardiwala remarked during the hearing, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The court later scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 14 as the dispute continued to intensify despite ongoing mediation efforts.

Rani Kapur Seeks Interim Restraint

In her latest application, Rani Kapur has sought an interim direction to prevent Priya Sachdev Kapur from taking decisions related to the RK Family Trust.

She has also requested that such restrictions remain in place until the mediation process suggested by the Supreme Court reaches a conclusion.

The plea adds another layer to the already complicated legal confrontation over control and management of the Kapur family’s business interests and trust-related affairs.

Mediation Underway Before Former CJI DY Chandrachud

Only days earlier, on May 7, the Supreme Court had appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as mediator in an attempt to resolve the escalating family dispute.

The mediation process was initiated to facilitate discussions between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur, the third wife of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur.

However, the filing of a fresh plea during the mediation proceedings indicates that tensions within the family remain unresolved and deeply contested.

Trust Dispute Continues to Escalate

During the hearing, lawyers reportedly referred to fresh allegations connected to the functioning of the RK Family Trust and issues linked to a proposed company board meeting.

The ongoing legal battle has attracted significant attention because of the enormous value of the estate involved and the high-profile names connected to the dispute.

While the court has encouraged mediation as a possible path toward resolution, the latest developments suggest the conflict may continue to expand through multiple legal and corporate challenges.

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