Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Mahabharat Will Look Very Small’: Supreme Court Remarks As Rani Kapur Files Fresh Plea

‘Mahabharat Will Look Very Small’: Supreme Court Remarks As Rani Kapur Files Fresh Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday compared the ongoing Rs 30,000-crore Kapur family estate dispute to the Mahabharat, with Justice J B Pardiwala remarking that the epic conflict would “look very small” beside the feud before the court.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 12 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court likens Kapur family estate feud to
  • Rani Kapur seeks restraining order against daughter-in-law.
  • Mediation by former CJI Chandrachud continues amid dispute.
  • Trust dispute escalates with fresh allegations, legal filings.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made a striking observation while hearing the bitter legal battle surrounding the estimated Rs 30,000-crore Kapur family estate, saying the “Mahabharat will look very small” compared to the feud unfolding before it.

The remark was made by Justice J B Pardiwala during proceedings related to the ongoing dispute involving the RK Family Trust, as fresh allegations and counterclaims emerged between members of the Kapur family.

The latest hearing came after Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, approached the apex court with a new plea seeking to restrain Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, from handling the affairs of the RK Family Trust while mediation proceedings remain underway.

Supreme Court Lists Matter for May 14

A bench led by Justice Pardiwala heard the fresh application filed by 80-year-old Rani Kapur on May 12.

“We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it,” Justice Pardiwala remarked during the hearing, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The court later scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 14 as the dispute continued to intensify despite ongoing mediation efforts.

Rani Kapur Seeks Interim Restraint

In her latest application, Rani Kapur has sought an interim direction to prevent Priya Sachdev Kapur from taking decisions related to the RK Family Trust.

She has also requested that such restrictions remain in place until the mediation process suggested by the Supreme Court reaches a conclusion.

The plea adds another layer to the already complicated legal confrontation over control and management of the Kapur family’s business interests and trust-related affairs.

Mediation Underway Before Former CJI DY Chandrachud

Only days earlier, on May 7, the Supreme Court had appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as mediator in an attempt to resolve the escalating family dispute.

The mediation process was initiated to facilitate discussions between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur, the third wife of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur.

However, the filing of a fresh plea during the mediation proceedings indicates that tensions within the family remain unresolved and deeply contested.

Trust Dispute Continues to Escalate

During the hearing, lawyers reportedly referred to fresh allegations connected to the functioning of the RK Family Trust and issues linked to a proposed company board meeting.

The ongoing legal battle has attracted significant attention because of the enormous value of the estate involved and the high-profile names connected to the dispute.

While the court has encouraged mediation as a possible path toward resolution, the latest developments suggest the conflict may continue to expand through multiple legal and corporate challenges.

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe

Input By : Nipun Sehgal

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court remark about the Kapur family estate dispute?

The Supreme Court observed that the

Who filed a new plea in the Supreme Court regarding the Kapur family estate?

Rani Kapur, the mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, filed a new plea. She seeks to restrain Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, from handling the RK Family Trust affairs during mediation.

What is the Supreme Court doing to resolve the Kapur family dispute?

The Supreme Court appointed former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud as a mediator. This is an attempt to facilitate discussions and resolve the escalating family dispute.

What is the estimated value of the Kapur family estate involved in the dispute?

The Kapur family estate involved in the legal battle is estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crore. The enormous value contributes to the high-profile nature of the dispute.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunjay Kapur SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Mahabharat Will Look Very Small’: Supreme Court Remarks As Rani Kapur Files Fresh Plea
‘Mahabharat Will Look Very Small’: Supreme Court Remarks As Rani Kapur Files Fresh Plea
India
Chennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Carrying 280 Passengers Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing
Chennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Carrying 280 Passengers Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing
India
CPI(M)’s MA Baby Takes Swipe At Congress Over Kerala CM Race, Says UDF Infighting Exposed
CPI(M)’s MA Baby Takes Swipe At Congress Over Kerala CM Race, Says UDF Infighting Exposed
India
Kerala CM Decision Won’t Be Based On MLAs Alone, Says K Muraleedharan
Kerala CM Decision Won’t Be Based On MLAs Alone, Says K Muraleedharan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Students Express Anguish, Demand Fair Re-Exam After Paper Leak
Breaking: Political Row Erupts Over NEET Paper Leak; CBI to Probe Massive Scam Case
Breaking: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled; Anand Kumar Calls for Strict Action, Reform & Fair Exams
Breaking: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled; Fresh Exam Soon, Fees to Be Refunded Nationwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget