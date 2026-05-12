Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre After NEET UG 2026 Cancellation, Calls It ‘Crime Against Youth’

Following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing millions of students and allowing corruption to damage the country’s education system.

Reacting to the development, Rahul Gandhi said the cancellation of the exam had shattered the aspirations of more than 22 lakh students who had spent years preparing for one of India’s toughest medical entrance examinations.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Leaves Students Distressed; NTA Says Decision Taken In Students’ Interest

NEET 2026 की परीक्षा रद्द हो गयी।



22 लाख से ज़्यादा छात्रों की मेहनत, त्याग और सपनों को इस भ्रष्ट भाजपाई व्यवस्था ने कुचल दिया।



किसी पिता ने कर्ज़ लिया,

किसी माँ ने गहने बेचे,

लाखों बच्चों ने रात-रात भर जागकर पढ़ाई की,



और बदले में मिला, पेपर लीक, सरकारी लापरवाही और शिक्षा में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2026

Reacting to the cancellation of NEET UG 2026, Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP-led government, saying the dreams and hard work of over 22 lakh students had been shattered. He highlighted the financial and emotional sacrifices made by families, stating that some parents took loans or sold jewellery for their children’s preparation. Calling the situation “a crime against the future of the youth,”

Rahul Gandhi alleged that honest students continue to suffer while the “paper mafia” escapes accountability. He also said the cancellation would once again put lakhs of aspirants under mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Amid Paper Leak Allegations, Re-Exam to Be Held

Following allegations of a NEET-UG paper leak currently under investigation in Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the test will be held again on fresh dates.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: Rajasthan SOG Questions 45 People, Alleged Mastermind Held From Jaipur

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the NTA said on Tuesday.

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