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HomeNewsIndiaVijay’s Astrologer Radhan Pandit Appointed Political Special Duty Officer In Tamil Nadu CM's Office

Vijay’s Astrologer Radhan Pandit Appointed Political Special Duty Officer In Tamil Nadu CM's Office

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) in the Chief Minister’s Office in a move drawing attention across state politics.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 May 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
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  • Appointment highlights growing influence of personal advisors.

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, widely known as the personal astrologer and spiritual advisor of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (Political) in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office. The appointment order was issued by Reeta Harish Thakkar, Principal Secretary to Government, confirming that the appointment would take effect from the date he assumes charge.

Appointment Order Issued By Tamil Nadu Government

In the official communication, Reeta Harish Thakkar stated, “Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately.”

The appointment has generated significant political attention because of Radhan Pandit’s longstanding association with influential leaders in Tamil Nadu politics, particularly former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and current Chief Minister Vijay.

The move also underlines the growing influence of trusted personal advisors within political establishments, especially figures associated with spirituality and astrology.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Closure Of 717 TASMAC Liquor Shops Near Temples, Schools And Bus Stands

Spiritual Advisor Known For Links With Jayalalithaa

Radhan Pandit is regarded as a prominent spiritual mentor in Tamil Nadu and is said to have maintained close ties with several political leaders over the decades. People associated with Tamil Nadu politics and individuals close to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa have often claimed that she consulted Radhan Pandit before taking important political decisions during her tenure.

His association with Vijay has also become increasingly visible in recent years. Ahead of the Assembly elections, Radhan Pandit had reportedly predicted that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would emerge victorious in the polls.

Following the party’s win, he was seen visiting Vijay’s residence to personally congratulate the actor-turned-politician after the election results.

ALSO READ: AIADMK Rebel MLAs Back Vijay-Led TVK Govt, Reject ‘DMK Tie-Up’ Plan Linked To EPS

Four Decades In Astrology, Spiritual Guidance

Radhan Pandit has reportedly been practising astrology for nearly 40 years and has built a considerable following through spiritual counselling and astrological consultations.

Apart from advising political figures, he is also active on social media platforms where he shares astrological guidance and spiritual insights with followers.

His elevation to a formal role in the Chief Minister’s Office is being viewed as an unusual but politically significant appointment, particularly because the designation involves political coordination and advisory responsibilities within the government.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What will be the responsibilities of the Officer on Special Duty (Political)?

The designation involves political coordination and advisory responsibilities within the government.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu News Joseph Vijay Tamil Nadu Politics Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel
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